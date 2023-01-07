One shot on target! Kane carries Tottenham into FA Cup fourth round but they'll need to be a LOT better than this

Harry Kane's sole second-half strike was enough to see Spurs through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they narrowly beat Portsmouth.

Spurs amble through to FA Cup fourth round

That's two wins in a row for Conte's men

Kane now one goal shy of Greaves' record

TELL ME MORE: The first-half was a rather drab affair, but it was evident Portsmouth weren't just there to make up the numbers, with the best chance falling to Reeco Hackett-Fairchild. However, Spurs quickly took advantage in the second-half, courtesy of their talisman Harry Kane, and never really looked troubled after that.

THE MVP: Harry Kane. Need more be said? The striker only needs a glimpse of goal and he will punish you, which is exactly what he did just five minutes into the second half. His wonderful strike, that saw him cut inside and exchange passes before bending the ball into the far corner, was enough to carry Spurs into the fourth round. Special shoutout to Zak Swanson, who was excellent up against Son Heung-min.

THE BIG LOSER: For all his weaknesses, Emerson Royal was again preferred to Djed Spence, the right wing-back signed by Spurs in the summer. He hasn't started a single game all season, playing just 28 minutes in all competitions. Today may have been the perfect chance for him to show Antonio Conte what he is all about but he was only given 15 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte's men now have two wins on the bounce, just what they needed ahead of the crunch north London derby against Arsenal next weekend.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐