Kane set for three months out with Tottenham star set for hamstring surgery

Jose Mourinho could be forced into action in the January transfer window with the Spurs captain set to miss a significant portion of the season

Harry Kane is set to be out of action until April as it has been confirmed the captain will undergo surgery for a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

Kane limped out of Spurs’ 1-0 defeat at on New Year’s Day, with surgery recommended by specialists following a further review.

Jose Mourinho could now be forced into action in the January transfer window, with Spurs still yet to replace former backup striker Fernando Llorente since he left for in the summer.

More to follow…