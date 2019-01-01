Kane returns to Tottenham training ahead of Burnley clash

The England international has been out since early January but now looks set for his return to the club as they aim to ramp up their title charge

Harry Kane has returned to training ahead of their upcoming clash against , according to a report by Sky Sports.

The international has been out of action since January 13 when he suffered ankle ligament damage in Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to .

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been without their star man ever since, despite the fact he managed to play out the full 90 minutes in the clash at Old Trafford.

By Sky Sports is reporting that the striker has now returned to full training following a week in the Caribbean at the end of January to help aid his recovery.

This is a quick turnaround following his initial prognosis which feared he would be out until at least March, but his recovery has been quicker than expected.

Despite fears Spurs would suffer without Kane, they have won every Premier League game and put in an impressive 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

However, it hasn’t all gone to plan with the north London club also being eliminated from both the and with Kane unable to play.

His return will come as a welcome boost to Mauricio Pochettino as they look to ramp up their title charge where they currently remain just five points behind league leaders and .

They face a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday, before a very tough run of fixtures in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The north London club face , , Dortmund and Liverpool all within their next six fixtures and Kane’s firepower will be a welcome bonus.

He bagged six goals and assisted four others in his previous nine games for the club, proving a major loss in Spurs’ frontline.

But despite his significant absence over recent weeks, the England international still remains in the hunt for the Premier League’s Golden Boot this season.

His current tally of 14 goals in just three behind Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also has 15 goals to his name.

Kane also has four goals this season, and he will be hoping he can add to that tally once he finally returns to the pitch.