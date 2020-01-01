Kane move ‘a possibility’ amid Man Utd talk as Redknapp tips striker to give Spurs 12 months

The former Tottenham boss can appreciate why an ambitious performer will be considering a switch as he sets his sights on major silverware

A move away from for Harry Kane remains a “possibility”, admits Harry Redknapp, with a striker who continues to see moves to or mooted expected to give Spurs one more season in which to deliver major silverware.

The captain has admitted that personal ambition may force him to consider a switch in future windows.

At 26 years of age, Kane is eager to start collecting the trophies that his prolific individual strike rate deserves.

Tottenham have been unable to get over that line, with Jose Mourinho appointed in a bid to change that, and the clock is ticking when it comes to the long-term futures of key men on the club’s books.

Kane remains Spurs’ most prized asset, as an academy graduate who has become a talismanic first-team star, but interest in his services continues to build as leading sides across Europe start to mull over approaches for a proven goalscorer.

Redknapp concedes that a deal may have to be done at some stage, with the likes of Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen having already shown that keeping the exit door closed is becoming an almost impossible task.

The former Spurs manager told talkSPORT when asked if Kane could be on the move in the next 12 months: “I suppose it’s always a possibility.

“I’d like to see him stay, but they do need to win something. It’s been a long time and you can only see them winning a cup competition.

“I really can’t see them challenging at the moment now for the Premier League, they’re not as good as they were two or three years ago, for sure.

“Two or three years back I thought there was a Premier League title to be won with that team, when they had Walker and [Danny] Rose who were absolutely flying and [Eriksen] was in great form.

“But they don’t look anywhere near that at the moment to me and I think they’re way behind and now.

“But I’m sure there’s a cup competition [they can win].

“It’s a difficult one, I’m sure [Kane] loves the club, he’s come through the youth system and it’s his team, but he’s also ambitious and I would think if it doesn’t happen this year he could possibly look to move on.

“And everybody in the world would want him, he’s a top, top player and a great guy.”