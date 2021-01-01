Kandoro: Yanga SC coach Nabi to decide fate of Shikhalo and four players

The Jangwani giants explain the situation of their five players who are running down contracts at the end of the season

Yanga SC have confirmed coach Nasreddine Nabi will decide the fate of five players at the Mainland Premier League giants whose contracts are running down.

Some of the players whose contracts are expected to end at the end of this season are Saidi Makapu, Deus Kaseke, Kenya goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and striker Fiston Abdoul Razack.

According to Yanga director Thabit Kandoro, the new coach, who took charge of the team on April 20, after replacing Burundian Cedric Kaze, has been given the opportunity to reshuffle his squad for next season, as such he will decide the fate of the five players.

“Players whose contracts expire at the end of this season, their issue is already with the registration committee,” Kandoro told Sports Xtra as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We are currently awaiting the report of the head coach Nasreddine [Nabi] if he needs them for next season then they will be given extra contracts, so he will be the one to decide their fate based on their standards in practice and in matches.

“Coach Nabi is currently preparing the squad not only for the domestic championships but for the international championships that we can participate in next season.”

Since taking charge of the team, Nabi has only been able to oversee one match – the 1-0 win against Tanzania Prisons in the domestic Cup – as he was not able to handle the team in the 1-0 league defeat against Azam FC owing to his paperwork which was not ready.

His first league game in charge should have been the Kariakoo derby against rivals Simba SC but the game was postponed at the eleventh hour after his team refused to adhere to changes made by the Tanzania Football Federation on its kick-off time.

Article continues below

The Jangwani giants are currently second on the 18-team table with 57 points from 27 matches, four fewer than table-toppers Simba, who have 61 points from 25 matches, while Azam are third on 54 points from 28 matches.

Yanga are currently preparing to face Namungo FC in a league match set for Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi on Saturday.

In other league matches set for Saturday, Azam will face KMC FC at Azam Complex while Mtibwa Sugar will battle Tanzania Prisons at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro