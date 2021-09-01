Robinson Kamura has continued to attract interest after he revealed his desire to leave Ingwe

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides KCB and Sofapaka have shown interest to sign AFC Leopards defender Robinson Kamura.



The two top-tier sides have joined Gor Mahia in the race to secure Kamura's services, who has publicly shown an interest in leaving AFC Leopards due to a bad relationship with head coach Patrick Aussems.

What has been said

"KCB and Sofapaka are the latest teams to have shown interest in Kamura," a source close to the player has told Goal.

"Although Kamura is yet to decide which team he will sign for, he has shown that he is no longer willing to play for AFC Leopards despite the fact that he signed a contract extension in 2020."



"The entry of KCB and Sofapaka means three local clubs have shown an interest to have him in their ranks after Gor Mahia had made their interest known to Kamura before.

"There is still time to make up his mind as many more teams might show interest within the current transfer window."



Kamura saw himself go down the pecking order since the Belgian coach was appointed and the captain's armband was also taken away from him and given to Isaac Kipyegon, as Elvis Rupia took the assistant captain's position.



KCB, who finished second to Tusker in the just-concluded season, are expected to beef up their squad with fairly experienced players as they hope to remain a competitive side going forward, and Kamura fits the bill.





The Bankers had also been linked with Kamura's teammate at AFC Leopards, Clyde Senaji, but Goal understands that Tusker are on the forefront in the race to sign the defender.



Sofapaka, on the other hand, are hoping to bring in players who can replace those who have left after a difficult season that was coupled with financial hiccups.



The FKF has already opened the transfer window and Tusker have been the busiest side, having confirmed five new players so far. Patrick Matasi, Teddy Osok, Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim are the new players who have been signed by coach Robert Matano.