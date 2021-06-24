Kamura: Defender dropped as AFC Leopards appoint Kipyegon as captain

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and striker Elvis Rupia are going to deputise the full-back as coach Aussems rings the changes

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have confirmed the appointment of Isaac Kipyegon as captain.

The full-back takes over the mantle from Robinson Kamura who has recently been relegated from the first team to the bench. Since Patrick Aussems was appointed head coach, Kamura has been benched in most cases as Kipyegon leads the team in both domestic and Premier League assignments.

"AFC Leopards SC head coach [Patrick] Aussems on Thursday announced that [Isaac] Kipyegon has been appointed the club captain with immediate effect," AFC Leopards announced. "Aussems also announced that Kipyegon will be deputised by [Elvis] Rupia and Benjamin [Ochan].

"The trio will lead the team as Ingwe intensifies its title hunt in the remaining Premier League matches and the FKF Cup. Aussems and the technical bench wish the new player leadership team all the best in their new roles."

Kipyegon has been an important player for the league heavyweights and his penalty ensured they saw off Tusker in the Shield Cup quarter-final game to advance to the semis. In the semis against Equity FC, Kipyegon, the club's first-choice spot-kick taker, scored before AFC Leopards won 6-5 on post-match penalties.

Kipyegon, who was signed from Zoo FC, is expected to lead the club in their chase for the Premier League title, something his predecessors have failed to achieve since the club last lifted the trophy 22 years ago. AFC Leopards are going to tackle Gor Mahia in the Shield Cup final, hoping to become champions again after doing so in 2018.

It is not clear whether AFC Leopards are planning to do away with Kamura - who was signed from Mathare United - before the next season begins. No player has been linked with Ingwe so far but they are expected to do vigorous business when the transfer window is opened. Since they are still in the title race and are in contention for the Shield Cup, there is a possibility Ingwe will be part of the Caf participants next season, therefore, there is a need to bolster the squad.

After Gor Mahia replaced Kenneth Muguna with Harun Shakava, who had returned from Zambian Super League side Nkana FC, AFC Leopards become the second club to make leadership changes within the squad.