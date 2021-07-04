Kamura allays exit fears, implores AFC Leopards to defeat Gor Mahia

The centre-back also said he would not be part of the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, but did not reveal what is ruling him out

Dropped AFC Leopards captain Robinson Kamura has hinted he would remain with the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side despite losing his leadership status.

Head coach Patrick Aussems recently appointed Isaan Kipyegon and Elvis Rupia as the first and the second captains, respectively, meaning that the former Mathare United man is no longer part of the club's leadership.

But in a post on his Facebook page, Kamura has allayed fears that he might be on his way out of the club.

"There's something that will never change and that is I will always and forever be a Leopard," wrote the centre-back, who has been featuring among the substitutes recently, especially in the Premier League games.

Kamura also implored AFC Leopards to beat arch-rivals Gor Mahia during the FKF Shield Cup final on Sunday at Utalii Ground.

The Mashemeji clubs will clash as each will try to grab Kenya's only Caf Confederation Cup ticket. As he urged his teammates on, the defender said he would not be part of the matchday squad although he did not reveal the reason behind it.

"Sunday is a big day for us my boys, I wish I was there, but again, like I always tell you, 'Our happy thoughts will one day become our reality and that is on Sunday'. I believe and I trust we have all that it takes to rise to the occasion and the good Lord will see us through," Kamura added.

"As a group and team, we have gone through so many challenges together, but we overcame them, let that motivate us and bring happiness to the blue nation."

Ingwe will be trying to win the cup again after doing so in 2017 under coach Robert Matano.

The domestic tournament is also the only avenue available to the continental competitions after Tusker earned the Caf Champions League ticket.

The FKF had announced they would forward the name of the team at the top of the table as of June 30 to Caf as Kenya's Champions League representatives.