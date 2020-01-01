Kamura's AFC Leopards future in doubt after cryptic message on social media

The defender has been part of Ingwe since 2017 after joining from 2008 champions Mathare United

AFC captain Robinson Kamura might be on his way out of the club as his contract is almost over.

The experienced defender has been with Ingwe since 2017 and is still regarded as one of the key players. However, it seems his days at the den are numbered if a recent post on his official social media account is anything to go by.

"No one likes goodbyes," the former player posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

More teams

A source close to the player explained why the player might be on his way out of the 13-time league champions.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Kamura's contract with the club is almost over and negotiations about the renewal were going on," the source told Goal on Monday.

"I cannot authoritatively reveal the agreement but I understand the two parties were to sign the new contract this week.

"But again, we all know football business is tricky, maybe he has secured a better offer and is not keen on extending his stay with the club."

On Saturday, Kamura was part of the Leopards team that beat FC 2-1 in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League game staged at Kasarani.

It was Ingwe who started the match well, attacking with every opportunity they got. Elvis Rupia had an effort punched out for what turned out to be a fruitless corner while Nabwire's effort was tipped over the bar by the goalkeeper.

However, a blunder in the midfield after 22 minutes allowed the Ruaraka-based side to steal the ball and Majak kept his cool to score his first goal of the season.

The goal did little to dent the host's ambition of getting a positive result from the game. In the 26th minute, they were back on level terms courtesy of defender Kamura.

The 11-time champions looked unsettled and struggled at times to get the better of Ingwe.

Article continues below

It was no surprise when they conceded a penalty in the 34th minute and Rupia capitalized on it to give his team the lead for the first time.

Ingwe deservedly headed into the break with a lead as their opponents got a chance to re-organize themselves to put a better performance in after the break.

Neither of the two teams could get a goal in the second half despite numerous changes, especially in the attacking department.