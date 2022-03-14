Kamara: Watford can stay close to other teams and believe after Southampton win

Watford defender Hassane Kamara has explained the importance of their 2-1 Premier League win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Hornets needed a first-half brace from Cucho Hernandez to seal an important three points for the struggling side, who are now 18th in the Premier League table and level on points with 17th-placed Everton.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined the Hornets in January from French Ligue 1 side Nice, has stressed the significance of posting a first win in five against the Saints.

“We are so happy because it has been difficult, we haven’t won a lot, so three points today were very important,” Kamara said as quoted by the club’s official website. “Now we can stay close [to the other teams] and believe with these three points.

“We tried to play together, which is very important. We tried to stay compact, to attack and defend together. Today [Sunday] we have taken three points so we have to keep going and stay positive for the next game.”

With the game heading to the final whistle, there were seven minutes of added time and according to Kamara “seven minutes was too long.”

“Seven minutes was too long!” Kamara continued: “The most important thing was we had to be focused, whether it’s seven minutes, 10 minutes, one minute. We stayed focused and we tried to take the points.”

On the performance of Hernandez, who has now scored three goals in two matches, Kamara said: “It’s very important for him and for the team and it’s not the first time Cucho’s scored.

“He doesn’t start every game but when he plays he shows us he deserves to play more and this is good for the team and for us.”

On the travelling fans, Kamara explained: “It’s very important for the team. With the fans we have energy and we want to work hard for them because we know they are behind the team every time and we are grateful.”

With their fixture against Everton cancelled, Watford will next face Liverpool at Anfield on April 2.