Kalu scores as Bordeaux defeat Manga's Dijon

The Nigeria international found the net as the Girondins silenced the Owls in Sunday’s French topflight encounter staged at the Matmut Atlantique

Samuel Kalu got his second goal of the 2020-21 campaign as silenced 3-0 in Sunday’s outing.

Thanks to the Nigerian’s first half strike, the Girondins got their second victory of the season at the Matmut Atlantique.

Bordeaux got off to a flying start in the 12th minute with Remi Oudin opening the scoring after curling his direct free-kick past Mauritanian-born Beninese goalkeeper Owolabi Allagbe.

Kalu gave his team a two-goal advantage in the 29th minute. The winger scampered into the goal area of the Owls before curling his strike past a helpless Allagbe.

The duo of Toma Basic and Nicolas De Preville were presented with opportunities to increase Bordeaux lead in the 49th and 51st minute respectively but were unable to beat the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, the maximum points was guaranteed in the 89th minute through Basic who scored from a rebound from Dilane Bakwa’s initial shot.

Thanks to @Remioud, Samuel Kalu and Toma Basic, the Girondins are heading to the international break with a victory against Dijon ! #FCGBDFCO pic.twitter.com/osk989h7m5 — Girondins English (@girondins_en) October 4, 2020

After putting up an impressive showing, Kalu was substituted for Bakwa in the 77th minute. Josh Mash - who was a torn in the flesh of Dijon’s backline with his endless run - saw just 63 minutes of action before making way for Jimmy Briand. For Senegalese defender Youssouf Sabaly, he was on parade from start to finish.

On the other end, Gabon international Bruno Manga who is Dijon's lasted for the entire duration of the game as well his compatriot Didier Ndong and ’s Fouad Chafik.

Cote d'Ivoire international Roger Assale was handed a starter's role, albeit, he was brought out in the 55th minute for Bersant Celina, while Aurelien Scheidler came in for Guinea Bissau international Mama Balde.

Meanwhile, manager Stephane Jobard did not consider 's Ngonda Muzinga, 's Yassine Benzia and duo of Wilitty Younoussa plus Ahmad Ngouyamsa for selection.

With this result, the Girondins climbed to ninth in the French elite division log with nine points from six games, while Dijon who have lost five of their six games so far this term sit at the base of the log with just one point.

Kalu is part of the Super Eagles squad that will face Algeria and in October friendlies billed for .