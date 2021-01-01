Kalu returns to Bordeaux training ahead of AS Monaco clash

The 23-year-old is gradually getting ready for action after participating in preparations for their latest game

French elite division side Bordeaux have provided an update on Samuel Kalu ahead of their league showdown against AS Monaco on Sunday.

The Nigeria international suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury in their 3-1 defeat of Dijon on March 14.

Playing in his 18th league game of the 2020-21 campaign, he was replaced in the 16th minute by Nicolas de Preville.

That injury prevented him from featuring for Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin Republic and Lesotho, on March 27 and 30, respectively.

For the Girondins, the winger has since missed their last three games against Montpellier, Strasbourg and Saint-Etienne - which all ended in defeats.

Samuel Kalu continue sa réathlétisation pour préparer au mieux son retour 🏃#TrainingFCGB 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/ezIbIW3Fke — FC Girondins de Bordeaux (@girondins) April 14, 2021

Kalu has, nevertheless, been undergoing physiotherapy since bouncing back from that knock. He trained alone as his team prepares for their match against Niko Kovac’s men – where they are hoping to end a three-game losing streak.

The former AS Trencin and Gent man began his struggles with a thigh injury in October during Nigeria’s international friendly outing against Algeria, which kept him on the treatment table for over a month.

He returned to action on November 20 in the Bordeaux 1-0 win at Rennes, but the injury reoccurred seven days later and put him on the sidelines for another long period, and he made his return in a goalless draw against Metz on January 6.

The 23-year-old suffered a setback again in February during Jean-Louis Gasset's men's 3-0 loss to Lille but he shook it off and made an immediate recovery to his team a week later.

So far this season, Kalu has contributed four goals and an assist in 18 Ligue 1 games for the French elite division side.

He has been in the team since he joined from Belgian First Division A club Gent in 2018 on a five-year contract, featuring in more than 45 games across all competitions for the Matmut Atlantique outfit.

As it stands, Bordeaux occupy 15th position in the Ligue 1 log after amassing 36 points from 32 fixtures. Seven days after taking on Monaco, they travel to Stade du Moustoir for a date with Lorient.