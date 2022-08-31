Kallon: Super-sub scores on Verona debut against Ebuehi-less Empoli in Serie A

The Sierra Leonean opened his Italian elite division account against Paolo Zanetti’s Blues

Yayah Kallon scored his first Serie A goal a minute into his Verona debut in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw versus Empoli.

With the Yellow and Blues trailing by a lone goal at Stadio Carlo Castellani thanks to Tommaso Baldanzi’s early effort, the Sierra Leonean was introduced for Kevin Lasagna in the 68th minute by manager Gabriele Cioffi.

Kallon did not disappoint as he restored parity for his team a minute later after he was teed up by Josh Doig.

Controlling the Scotland international’s cross with his chest, the 21-year-old forward drove home a left-footed shot into the top left corner of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Five minutes before the final whistle, the visitors were presented a golden opportunity to secure all points, however, Ivan Ilic’s shot from close range sailed over the crossbar.

Cameroon’s Martin Hongla and Adrien Tameze were named in Verona’s starting XI, albeit, they were subbed off for Miguel Veloso and Doig in the 46th and 67th minute respectively.

On the other side, Nigeria international Tyronne Ebuehi was an unused substitute by manager Paolo Zanetti.

Thanks to this result, Verona remain 16th on the log having garnered just two points from four matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

Against Sampdoria on September 4 inside Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, they would be hoping to record their first victory.

For the Ebuehi’s Empoli – who stay in 14th place – victory over Salernitana on September 5 will hand them their first win of the ongoing campaign.

Born in Kono, Sierra Leone, Kallon began his youth career at Genoa before moving to Serie D side Savona – where he was handed his first professional contract in 2018.

He returned to Genoa three seasons later making his debut against Cagliari on May 22, 2021. Kallon scored his first goal for the Griffin, in a 3–2 Coppa Italia win over Perugia.

The last term, he featured in 15 league matches but that could not stop the Stadio Luigi Ferraris-based outfit from getting demoted to Serie B.

On 26 August 2022, the African joined Hellas Verona on loan with an option to buy and a conditional obligation to buy.

Internationally, he is eligible to represent Leone Stars and he could be invited by coach John Keister in the coming months.