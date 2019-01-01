Kalidou Koulibaly scores own goal as Arsenal defeat Napoli

The Italians have their work cut out for them ahead of the second leg, with the Gunners holding a two-goal advantage

were defeated 2-0 by in the first leg of the quarter-finals, with Kalidou Koulibaly putting the ball in his own net.

After 14 minutes, Unai Emery's men took the lead through Aaron Ramsey, who got on to the end of a free-flowing team move after the visitors gave away possession.

In the 25th minute, Koulibaly’s touch off a Lucas Torreira shot - after Napoli, again, gave away the ball - wrongfooted Alex Meret, thus, doubling the Gunners’ lead.

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny came on as substitutes for Arsenal, with Adam Ounas’ late cameo not enough to salvage a result for Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Next week, both sides meet in for the return leg, with two-goal advantaged Arsenal in pole position for passage to the semi-finals.