Kalekwa: Why Sofapaka decided to part ways with Baraza

The Batoto ba Mungu boss explains to Goal why they fired their head coach after only three rounds of matches played

President Elly Kalekwa has revealed the reason the club decided to part ways with coach John Baraza.

The former Harambee Stars striker was shown the exit door on Tuesday with his assistant Mike Mururi taking over on a temporary basis.

Baraza had only overseen three matches in the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season – losing the opener 1-0 against , beating 3-1 before suffering a 2-1 defeat against AFC .

Kalekwa has now told Goal despite Baraza planning to attend a coaching course in Europe, the team’s performance in the first three matches also contributed to his exit.

“I want to thank Baraza for the job he did while at the helm of Sofapaka and wish him well in his next move of heading for studies abroad,” Kalekwa told Goal on Wednesday. “He has two schools to attend, one in and another in Norway, and so he will choose where to go but as Sofapaka family we wish him well.”

Pressed further to explain whether he had left the team because of school or performance, Kalekwa said: “Obviously the performance has not been good [since the season kicked-off] with the kind of quality players we signed for him but for now he is heading to add more knowledge abroad.”

On sacking Baraza, Sofapaka explained in a statement obtained by Goal: “We have asked coach Baraza to step aside while Physical trainer Diallo Kwasi and assistant coach Martin Ndagano have also been dropped from the main team to the club’s youth team.

“For now Mike [Mururi] is in charge of the team as we prepare for our next match against and we will announce the new head coach anytime from tomorrow [Wednesday].”

Mururi has been tasked to lead the team in preparations ahead of the next game against Kariobangi Sharks at their new home in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

Baraza is the second FKF Premier League coach to leave after the season had begun. Tomas Trucha, who cited threats to his life, was the first coach to exit the stage before he immediately landed a job in Malaysia.

Wazito FC and Fred Ambani parted ways before the new campaign began and Francis Kimanzi was appointed as his successor.