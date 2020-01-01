Kalekwa to AFC Leopards: Pay Sofapaka Kayumba transfer fee

The Batoto ba Mungu boss pleads with Ingwe to honour their pledge and pay for the transfer fee for the Rwandan defender

president Elly Kalekwa has asked AFC to honour their deal of signing Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba.

According to Kalekwa, Ingwe approached them for the player in the January transfer window, pleading they did not have money to pay for his services but promised to do so when they got money.

However, since then, they have not yet fulfilled the promise.

“We had a signed agreement when AFC Leopards knocked on the door for the services of Soter [Kayumba], they came down on their knees stating they did not have money then, and will do so when they get, but until now they have never paid anything nor honoured their promise,” Kalekwa told Goal on Sunday.

“Because of the good relationship between the two clubs, we agreed to let the player join them, but we expected them to pay by now.

“I want to ask the club chairman [Dan Shikanda] to speed up and honour their promise because these two clubs have had a cordial relationship since time memorial, I am hoping they will pay up so that we focus on other matters.”

Kayumba was among the foreign players who ditched AFC Leopards at the start of the second leg of the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ), citing unpaid salaries as the reason behind the move.

Kayumba went further to reveal to Goal he had suffered enough after going for four months without pay, a decision that forced him to leave The Den and return to Rwanda where he signed for Rayon Sports.

“Life in was very difficult and it is the reason why I had to quit and go back to Rwanda,” Kayumba told Goal in the previous interview.

“[At AFC Leopards], we spent four months without salary, and to worsen the situation, I had not been paid my signing fee. After sponsors SportPesa left, there was a big problem at the club and I had to find another club.”

The statement by Kalekwa comes barely a day after he called on Shikanda to withdraw his statement which allegedly belittled his club.

On Saturday, the Ingwe chairman stated his team and are the faces of Kenyan football. Shikanda went further to mention , whom he termed as “a bank and I have never known a team calling itself Sofapaka.”

His statement irked the Batoto ba Mungu boss who asked for an immediate apology, insisting his team has achieved more success since they joined the Kenyan top-flight in 2009 than Ingwe.

“We have achieved more than AFC Leopards have done since 2009 and I don’t understand exactly what [Shikanda] meant by saying he doesn’t know Sofapaka,” Kalekwa told Goal on Saturday.

“We are in the same competition since 2009 and I don’t understand what he means by saying he doesn’t know Sofapaka, and furthermore how many trophies have they [AFC] won compared to us?"