Kalekwa: Sofapaka have closed transfer business for foreign players

The Batoto ba Mungu boss reveals to Goal they have closed their transfer activities with regards to foreign-based players

FKF Premier League side Sofapaka's president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed they have finished their transfer business for foreign-based players.

This is after the 2009 champions made the signing of two players – Burundian midfielder Bizimana Amissi and goalkeeper Abdoul-Moubarak Aigba from Togo – on Monday.

The two players arrived on two-year contracts, from Rukinzu FC and AS OTR Football Club from Togo, respectively, and thus joined one other foreigner, defender David Nshimirimana also from Burundi, who was signed by the club three days ago.

According to Kalekwa, they have now closed business on signing foreign players as they have reached the required quota of five players.

“We have now closed our business to sign foreign players because we have reached the required quota,” Kalekwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We have already signed three players and we already had two in our squad and since none of them is going out, we are finished with the business.

“We have added three quality players into our rank, and I am happy the transfers were completed without a hitch, the three players were our targets when the window opened, so we have managed to net the players we had planned to sign and it is a closed chapter now.”

Kalekwa continued: “For example, keeper Aigba is a player we have followed for a very long time and it was not easy to get his signature, several clubs had lined up for his services, and I had to use every mean possible to convince to come to Sofapaka.

“To be honest his transfer saga reminded me of the day I was signing Fiston Abdoul Razak, how I fought to get his services, it was a real fight, it has never happened to me for a while now and I am happy he has finally signed for us, straight for Chan tournament.

“We all know him [the keeper] well, we all know what he can do, he was in Kenya when Togo played against Harambee Stars but he did not play in the match, so I have been following him for a while now, and it is the best signing for me.”

On whether they are done signing local-based players, Kalekwa said: “I don’t think we have finished business on that front, I don’t want to reveal the names we are targeting but one thing I know we need one more local player after signing striker Timothy [Otieno].”

When the transfer window opened, Batoto ba Mungu released nine players who were deemed surplus to requirements.

Among the players released were Nigerian striker Promise Chinoso, former KCB defender Jacobs Faina, defender Bryson Juma, who was signed in November from second-tier Soy United, midfielders David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu.

Others are goalkeeper Isaiah Wakasala, captain Eli Asieche, Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana and another Nigerian striker Michael Karamor.