Kalekwa: KPL must accept and move on after FKF snub

The Batoto ba Mungu boss has admitted they don’t have anything they can do regarding the contract situation

president Elly Kalekwa has acknowledged they have to accept and move on after the Football Federation (FKF) refused to extend the contract with the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The contract between the two bodies came to an end on Thursday, September 24, 2020, and with FKF boss Nick Mwendwa already stating they will not renew it, Kalekwa, who sits in one of the committees of the KPL, has now said they have to accept and move on.

“If the contract has ended and FKF are not ready to renew, what else can we do?” Kalekwa posed a question to Goal. “We have to accept and move, we don’t have any powers to ask them to renew, they have already made up their mind.

“It is beyond us, they have decided and we don’t have anything we can do, there is nothing we can do.”

On whether the KPL deserved to be handed a contract extension, Kalekwa said: “We did a good a job despite the challenges, we tried our best, we did our best and I am happy with what we did at KPL.”

On Thursday, Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula also waded into the issue, saying the KPL had done a good job and deserved a contract extension.

“KPL did a good job and I sincerely do not think anyone can match their good job. They had a good management structure, were well-organised, and also brought sponsors on board,” Shimanyula told Goal on Thursday.

“I am saying they should have completely remained because KPL Limited was run by a board that was not answerable to anyone else.

“They were very independent, unlike a scenario where the office bearers are nominated by the FKF president. In such a case, there is no independence because the president can dictate to the nominees what to do thereby manipulating the office and influencing decisions.”

The KPL was operated and run as a private limited company which was formed under the Companies Act of Kenya and was fully owned and managed by the 18 member clubs, with each being a shareholder.

It was affiliated to the FKF, who was also a shareholder and voting member of the KPL Board of Directors, with non-voting members including the Kenya Football Coaches Association and Kenya Football Referees Association.