Kalekwa explains why Sofapaka skipped FKF-BetKing meeting to discuss new deal

The Batoto ba Mungu boss reveals to Goal why his team failed to attend a Zoom meeting to discuss the new sponsorship

President Elly Kalkwa has revealed why they missed a meeting to discuss modalities of the new partnership signed between the Football Federation (FKF) and BetKing Kenya.

Goal exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Batoto ba Mungu were the only team from the top-flight not represented in the meeting chaired by FKF president Nick Mwendwa and CEO Barry Otieno.

The teams which attended the meeting conducted via Zoom include AFC , Wazito FC, Posta , , , , Kakamega , , Nairobi City Stars, , Zoo FC, Bidco United, Nzoia, , Kisumu All-Stars, and .

Kalekwa has now told Goal he was keen to attend the meeting but had an appointment with his doctor which ended late and by the time he logged in, he found the meeting had already ended.

“Sofapaka did not skip the meeting by default, no…I was very keen to be part of the meeting but my appointment with the doctor took much of my time and by the time I wanted to log and join in, the meeting had already ended,” Kalekwa told Goal.

“I don’t have issues with FKF and so there was no reason for me or my club not to attend the meeting, it was only because I had a very important meeting with my doctor and I did not make it.

“I will talk to the clubs which attended and get to know what was discussed.”

During the meeting, clubs were requested to provide their bank accounts to the federation as they wait to receive the first payment from the sponsor.

The meeting also settled on Ulinzi Stars chairman Erick Oloo to lead a five-man FKF Premier League transitional interim committee and he will work alongside other four officials namely Dan Shikanda of AFC Leopards, Ken Ochieng of Zoo, David Aduda of Tusker, and Robert Maoga of Sharks.

The committee has been mandated with drafting proposals on how the FKF Premier League will be run, post-KPL, including the possibility of clubs voting for an independent chairman to lead the new league body.

A week ago, FKF signed a lucrative five-year sponsorship deal worth Ksh1.2billion with the Nigerian-based betting firm that will see clubs receive Ksh8million annually.