Kakamega School to host elite football holiday camp in August

The holiday camp is targeting youth categories ranging from U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19

At least 100 football players and 50 coaches are expected to gather at Kakamega High School for a holiday camp that will be facilitated by coaches from internationally-acclaimed football academy – Edukick.

The event, organized by Green Commandos Sports Club – the sports academy of Kakamega High School, will run between August 4 to 18 with former coach Roberto Navajas leading the team of trainers which will conduct the two-week programme.

“The coaches training sessions will be conducted in the first week, whereas the youths will be trained for the entire two weeks. The targeted youth categories will be U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19,” Green Commandos Sports Club chairman Isaac Kwoba told Goal on Friday.

“The development of young players is at the core of the club, with our primary objective of ensuring the very best young players in Kakamega and its environs have a clear playing pathway of progressing through the existing underage structure and into professional football.”

Kwoba explained the registration will be on first-come-first-admitted basis and they would not “accommodate more the envisaged number of 100 players and 50 coaches”.

“Being a full-board camp, we have to keep the numbers within limit so as to avoid challenges around logistics. We are urging those interested in the camp to try and book their slots early,” he added.

Former Kakamega High School players, who made international headlines, including Simon Mulama, Ronnie Watsiera, Peter Ouma and Mike Otieno, among others, are part of the camp.

“We are glad that all these legends are part of this initiative. The different generations of Kakamega High School are in this, including those currently active with their football careers and we urge everyone who came through the GC system to be a part of this as a way of trying to mentor upcoming talents.”

Edu-kick is a globally renowned soccer talent developing organization established in several countries including , USA, , United Kingdom, , Canada and .

The GCSC seeks to be the talent scouting and youth engagement platform to ensure the school and the surrounding community can identify, nurture and grow sporting activities including football, basketball and rugby.

Green Commandos, the Kakamega High School football team, is currently playing in ’s second tier league - the National Super League (NSL).