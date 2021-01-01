Kakamega Homeboyz’s Shimanyula wants two FKF Premier League matches a week

The Kakamega-based official says by doing so they will be able to end the 2020-21 season without any hitch and at the right time

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has called on the Football Kenya Federation to make sure teams play at least two matches in a week in order to complete the season as per the calendar.

The suspension of sports activities was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 after a spike in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, a decision that saw the federation move with speed to halt the top-flight until further notice.

But on Saturday, Kenyatta confirmed the suspension on all sporting activities had been lifted but maintained action can only return under strict guidelines from both the Ministries of Health and Sports.

After the statement from Kenyatta, FKF president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they have now set May 12 as the date to resume league action.

Since then, Shimanyula has explained for the league to end as per the set calendar, the federation will be required to draft a congested fixture list of at least two matches a day, insisting his club are ready to play and also warned it will help them end the season as quickly as possible before another lockdown stops it.

“We don’t know again when the government will enforce another lockdown so to be on the safe side, I think we should now plan fixtures where teams will be required to play two matches a week,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday.

“The trajectory of Covid-19 pandemic will dictate whether we are able to finish the season or not, if the numbers spike up again, then be assured the government will move to enforce lockdown and suspend sporting activities again.

“So instead, of waiting for that to happen, we need to have matches played on Tuesday, Wednesday, and then Saturday so we can finish the season without suspending the league again.

“We all know how it pains when a team is awarded the trophy through boardroom decisions, and we don’t want to happen like it was the case last season when FKF gave the trophy to Gor Mahia, when the league was stopped, I want to appeal to the federation to move with speed and give us the fixture so action can resume.”

Shimanyula has further thanked the team’s title sponsors Mozzartbet for sticking with them during the lockdown period, insisting players’ salaries have been paid up to date.

“Let me thank our sponsors Mozzartbet because they have stood with us throughout the lockdown period, they never stopped sending us money for players and I want to openly thank them for the support they gave the players and the team,” Shimanyula continued.

When the league was halted, Tusker were leading the table with 36 points from 16 matches, KCB were second on 30 points from 15 matches while AFC Leopards were third on 29 points from 14 matches.