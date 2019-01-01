Kakamega Homeboyz will sign several new faces - Muyoti

Muyoti is confident with the quality of the players in his current squad and looks to strengthen

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is confident his team will do much better in the 2019/20 season.

The Kakamega-based side finished in seventh position last season after accumulating a total of 52 points.

"Last season we had targeted a top-five finish, but it did not go as planned and we finished outside the bracket. This time around we want to do better and improve on that, we have a quality squad that can compete and give us the desired results consistently," Muyoti told Goal.

Article continues below

"We will bring in several new faces, but we will not do many changes because we believe we are better in most departments. This is an already hardworking squad and if we remain consistent next season, we will do better."

The team might sign about three experienced players to boost an already impressive squad, and that number might rise if players leave.

The new Kenyan Premier League season will start in late August.