Kakamega Homeboyz will beat Gor Mahia if there is a play-off – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss reveals to Goal they are itching to face K’Ogalo in the play-off if the league is ended owing to the Covid-19 virus

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated they will beat to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title if a play-off is ordered to determine the winners of this campaign.

Two weeks ago, Football Federation (FKF) acting CEO Barry Otieno told Goal they might be forced to use the current standings to determine the winner of the season if the league is ended prematurely owing to the coronavirus.

The top-flight season is already suspended for three rounds of matches owing to the deadly Covid-19 virus with April 4 set as a tentative date to resume the same.

More teams

If the league is cancelled today, then it means Gor Mahia will be crowned the champions for the fourth season in a row as they lead the log on 54 points, Homeboyz are second on 47 while are third on 46 points.

However, Homeboyz chairman Shimanyula is of the idea the top and second-placed teams should have a play-off to crown the winner.

“We will beat them [Gor Mahia] if we face off in the play-off, they even know that we will beat them,” Shimanyula told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have enjoyed the best season so far, we beat them in the second round 2-1 and it could have been even 5-1, we will beat them again if KPL says we play in the play-off, we don’t fear them, my players have devised a way of beating them and we will be crowned champions if they say we play again.

“I don’t think awarding Gor Mahia the league will be a fair decision, we have all been fighting for the same aim to win the league and for us to be second means we are on course to win the title.

“What FKF should do if indeed, we reach a situation where the league is stopped, then we must compel Gor Mahia and Homeboyz to face off in a play-off clash to decide the winner.

Article continues below

“The play-off should be played at Kasarani Stadium where fans from all walks of life will have the chance to see the best two teams in the league this season. Homeboyz had set their sight set on the title and I know we will still beat Gor Mahia to the title.

“It will be a clash of the two best teams in Kenya's history currently and it will be a better match than what we saw between Gor Mahia and AFC in the derby, and even President Uhuru Kenyatta should be invited to see the best teams ever for this season battle it out.”

Most of the KPL teams have set up training programmes for their plays as they remain isolated at home.