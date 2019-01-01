Kakamega Homeboyz and Western Stima record wins in KPL action

The Kakamega-based side and the Powermen were the victors in the only two league matches played on Saturday

Kakamega sprung to third position in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after winning 2-1 against at Sudi Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar took the lead in the second half but surrendered it to give Kakamega Homeboyz a win which will surely energize their chase for the KPL title.

Robert Abonga scored the Sugar Millers goal in the 57th minute before Shami Kibwana struck the equalizer in the 76th minute for Homeboyz.

Former striker Chris Masinza ensured Nicholas Muyoti's team went home with a 2-1 win when his long-range shot evaded Benson Mangala in Nzoia Sugar's goal.

The hosts were hit with an injury concern in the 75th minute when Lawrence Kasembeli was stretched off.

This was Kakamega Homeboyz second straight win after their last 3-1 victory over . Nzoia Sugar had forced a 2-2 draw against AFC in their respective last match.

Nzoia Sugar will host on December 15 while Kakamega Homeboyz will entertain at Bukhungu Stadium in their December 11 tie.

Meanwhile, Western Stuima piled more pressure on struggling Sugar.

The Powermen came from a goal down to register a 2-1 win eventually and went to fourth position on the KPL log.

Vincent Wanga had put the Sugar Millers in front in the 51st minute but Western Stima fought back and got two goals from Salim Hamisi and Baron Oketch.

Chemelil Sugar remain stuck at position 17 with just a win so far and will play on December 11 at home.