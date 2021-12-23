Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Football Kenya Federation Premier League joint leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will get a massive test on Thursday afternoon when they host reigning champions Tusker at Bukhungu Stadium.

The Bernard Mwalala-led charges claimed a controversial 2-1 win over Gor Mahia last weekend and will be keen to extend their unbeaten run in the Kenyan top-tier.

For the Brewers, it will be a return to the Western region in less than four days after defeating relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium.

Game Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker FC Date Thursday, December 23, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position Kakamega Homeboyz Squad Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, David Juma, Elix Onyun. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye, Yema Mwana, Brian Eshihanda, Moses Mudavadi, Stephen Opoku, Forwards David Okoth, Sunday Mutuku, Robert Arrot, Christopher Masinza, Michael Karamor.

Homeboyz are the only unbeaten team in the league this season after downing K'Ogalo last Saturday at Bukhungu.

Coach Mwalala will be keen to maintain his winning team hoping to collect maximum points and head to the break with a three-point advantage on top of the table.

"It is going to be another tough outing for us, but we are motivated after our win against Gor Mahia," the former Harambee Stars winger told GOAL.

"However, we are determined to put a good fight and remain optimistic of securing a win."

Homeboyz probable XI: Oputi, Odhiambo, Ambunya, Odiwour, Eshihanda, Mutuku, Bhai, Opoku, Okoth, Mudavadi, Mwana

Position Tusker FC squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Shami Kibwana, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim, Deogratious Ojok and John Ngujuna.

Tusker collected just their third win of the season when they played Nzoia last weekend.

The 12-time league champions are aiming at successfully defending their league title after disappointments in the continental assignments.

To achieve that, they will have to ensure they are consistent and avoid dropping points.

Tusker probable XI: Bwire, Matasi, Sakari, Kipyegon, Kirenge, Asike, Momanyi, Otieno, Senaji, Ojok, Ibrahim, Kibwana