Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Football Kenya Federation Premier League joint leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will get a massive test on Thursday afternoon when they host reigning champions Tusker at Bukhungu Stadium.
The Bernard Mwalala-led charges claimed a controversial 2-1 win over Gor Mahia last weekend and will be keen to extend their unbeaten run in the Kenyan top-tier.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: Ghana coach Rajevac addresses concerns over Roma's Afena-Gyan availability
- Harvey Vale: Chelsea's teenage 'baller' who tried to change his name to Ronaldo
- African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Aubameyang to dump Arsenal for Juventus
- No Mbappe, no Neymar - Messi facing his most important PSG test alone
For the Brewers, it will be a return to the Western region in less than four days after defeating relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium.
|Game
|Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker FC
|Date
|Thursday, December 23, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, David Juma, Elix Onyun.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye, Yema Mwana, Brian Eshihanda, Moses Mudavadi, Stephen Opoku,
|Forwards
|David Okoth, Sunday Mutuku, Robert Arrot, Christopher Masinza, Michael Karamor.
Homeboyz are the only unbeaten team in the league this season after downing K'Ogalo last Saturday at Bukhungu.
Coach Mwalala will be keen to maintain his winning team hoping to collect maximum points and head to the break with a three-point advantage on top of the table.
"It is going to be another tough outing for us, but we are motivated after our win against Gor Mahia," the former Harambee Stars winger told GOAL.
"However, we are determined to put a good fight and remain optimistic of securing a win."
Homeboyz probable XI: Oputi, Odhiambo, Ambunya, Odiwour, Eshihanda, Mutuku, Bhai, Opoku, Okoth, Mudavadi, Mwana
|Position
|Tusker FC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
|Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
|Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Shami Kibwana, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.
|Forwards
|Joshua Ibrahim, Deogratious Ojok and John Ngujuna.
Tusker collected just their third win of the season when they played Nzoia last weekend.
The 12-time league champions are aiming at successfully defending their league title after disappointments in the continental assignments.
To achieve that, they will have to ensure they are consistent and avoid dropping points.
Tusker probable XI: Bwire, Matasi, Sakari, Kipyegon, Kirenge, Asike, Momanyi, Otieno, Senaji, Ojok, Ibrahim, Kibwana
Match Preview
Homeboyz have collected six wins from the nine matches they have played with three ending in a draw. They have further scored 13 goals and conceded six.
The reigning champions have played seven games, drawing three, losing as many with one ending in a draw.
In the 13 initial meetings, Homeboyz have defeated Tusker just twice, drawing once and losing 10 times.
The last meeting ended with the Brewers claiming a 2-0 win at Ruaraka Grounds.