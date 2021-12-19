FC Talanta vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

FC Talanta will host AFC Leopards on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 loss against Posta Rangers in their previous outing.

After suffering five consecutive league defeats, Ingwe have collected four points from their last two matches. The Patrick Aussems charges will be hopeful of a positive outcome against the top flight debutants.

Game FC Talanta vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, December 19, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Position FC Talanta Squad Goalkeepers Kevin Otieno, Isaiah Wakasala Defenders Alvin Otieno, Erick Lusala, Shela Mandela, Michael Bodo, Evans Makari, Eugene Ambulwa Midfielders Luis Masika, Anthony Gichu, Mohamed Sebi, Michael Jairo, Francis Kahiro, Enock Momanyi, Nichodemus Malika. Forwards Barrack Odhiambo, Edwin Lavatsa, Vincent Otieno

It will be the first time in history the two teams are meeting in the Kenyan top tier.

Despite Ingwe having more experience, they have been struggling after losing top players. However, Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta insists his charges will not be coming into the match as favourites.

"Actually my players are not as experienced as many perceive, I am the only experienced head in this team," Kenyatta told GOAL.

"Ingwe have good players and you will be surprised that they have many more experienced players than us. So, it is not true that we are the favourites, it is going to be a tough match for sure."

Probable XI for Talanta: Otieno, Ochineg', Lusala, Malika, Mandela, Bodo, Gicho, Masika, Sebi, Odhiambo, Jairo.

Position AFC Leopards Squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa. Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.

Ingwe ended their five-match losing streak with a win over Posta Rangers and a draw away to Vihiga Bullets.

"Going five matches without a win was too much for the players because honestly, they were playing well," Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma told GOAL.





"After our win against Posta Rangers and a draw away to Vihiga Bullets, the pressure eased up and on Sunday the players will be a bit relaxed. Actually, we could have won the last match as well but concentration lapses made us concede the late penalty.

"The preparations for the match have been good and we are optimistic of a good outing. When players are relaxed, they tend to play much better and it is what we are expecting in front of our fans."

Probable XI for Leopards: Opiyo, Lewis, Munene, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Musamali, Wanyama, Nabwire, Olaniyi, Asaad, Ng'ang'a.