FC Talanta vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
FC Talanta will host AFC Leopards on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 loss against Posta Rangers in their previous outing.
After suffering five consecutive league defeats, Ingwe have collected four points from their last two matches. The Patrick Aussems charges will be hopeful of a positive outcome against the top flight debutants.
|Game
|FC Talanta vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, December 19, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|FC Talanta Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Kevin Otieno, Isaiah Wakasala
|Defenders
|Alvin Otieno, Erick Lusala, Shela Mandela, Michael Bodo, Evans Makari, Eugene Ambulwa
|Midfielders
|Luis Masika, Anthony Gichu, Mohamed Sebi, Michael Jairo, Francis Kahiro, Enock Momanyi, Nichodemus Malika.
|Forwards
|Barrack Odhiambo, Edwin Lavatsa, Vincent Otieno
It will be the first time in history the two teams are meeting in the Kenyan top tier.
Despite Ingwe having more experience, they have been struggling after losing top players. However, Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta insists his charges will not be coming into the match as favourites.
"Actually my players are not as experienced as many perceive, I am the only experienced head in this team," Kenyatta told GOAL.
"Ingwe have good players and you will be surprised that they have many more experienced players than us. So, it is not true that we are the favourites, it is going to be a tough match for sure."
Probable XI for Talanta: Otieno, Ochineg', Lusala, Malika, Mandela, Bodo, Gicho, Masika, Sebi, Odhiambo, Jairo.
|Position
|AFC Leopards Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa.
|Midfielders
|Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe.
|Forwards
|Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.
Ingwe ended their five-match losing streak with a win over Posta Rangers and a draw away to Vihiga Bullets.
"Going five matches without a win was too much for the players because honestly, they were playing well," Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma told GOAL.
"After our win against Posta Rangers and a draw away to Vihiga Bullets, the pressure eased up and on Sunday the players will be a bit relaxed. Actually, we could have won the last match as well but concentration lapses made us concede the late penalty.
"The preparations for the match have been good and we are optimistic of a good outing. When players are relaxed, they tend to play much better and it is what we are expecting in front of our fans."
Probable XI for Leopards: Opiyo, Lewis, Munene, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Musamali, Wanyama, Nabwire, Olaniyi, Asaad, Ng'ang'a.
Match Preview
This is the first time the teams are meeting in the FKF Premier League. While Leopards have been regulars, Talanta were promoted at the beginning of the current season.
However, it will not be the first time Kenyatta will be playing Ingwe having faced them in the top tier with the now disbanded KRA FC, formerly called Ushuru FC.
The debutants are placed ninth on the table with 15 points having registered four wins, three draws and two losses in the nine matches they have played.
On the other hand, Ingwe have collected eight points from nine matches as well. They have managed two wins, as many draws and five losses.