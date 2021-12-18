Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will be keen to return to winning ways when they face KHomeboyz in a top-flight fixture at Bukhungu Stadium

Gor Mahia will seek to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face Kakamega Homeboyz in an FKF Premier League fixture at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo dropped points in their last assignment when they drew 0-0 with visiting Bandari, while Homeboyz failed to break down a resilient Bidco United side in another 0-0 draw.

Game Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia
Date Saturday, December 18, 2021
Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Squads & Team News

PositionKakamega Homeboyz squad
Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, David Juma.
Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch.
Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye.
Forwards David Okoth, Yema Mwana, Sunday Mutuku, and Robert Arrot.

Homeboyz have drawn in their last two matches and coach Bernard Mwalala has called on his players to change the trend.

“We have been playing well, doing everything right but we don’t win matches. It is something that we need to change against Gor Mahia,” Mwalala told GOAL ahead of the fixture.

“Against Bidco United, we played a very good game, an attacking game, but we could not turn our chances to goals. It is something I have asked my players to work on starting with the Gor game.”

Yema Mwana, who joined Homeboyz after being released by Bandari, will lead the team’s attack against the former champions.

Probable XI for Homeboyz: Oputi, Ambunya, Odhiambo, Eshihanda, Odiwouri, Mutuku, Esiye, Opoku, Mudavadi, Odhiambo, Yema Mwana.

PositionGor Mahia squad
Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison is confident of getting a win against Homeboyz in their backyard.

“We are ready to face Homeboyz, we dropped points in the draw against Bandari but we have to respond quickly and get a win on Saturday,” Harrison told GOAL.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.

Match Preview

Last season, it was Gor Mahia, who collected six points - beating Homeboyz both home and away.

In the first meeting, Gor Mahia won 2-1 away before they returned home to beat Homeboyz 1-0 while in the 2019 season, the teams drew 0-0 in the first meeting before Gor Mahia won the second meeting 3-0.

The two teams are currently tied on 18 points in the 18-team table, but Gor Mahia have a better goal difference hence they are second on the log, while Homeboyz are third.