Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Gor Mahia will seek to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face Kakamega Homeboyz in an FKF Premier League fixture at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo dropped points in their last assignment when they drew 0-0 with visiting Bandari, while Homeboyz failed to break down a resilient Bidco United side in another 0-0 draw.

Game Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia Date Saturday, December 18, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kakamega Homeboyz squad Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, David Juma. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye. Forwards David Okoth, Yema Mwana, Sunday Mutuku, and Robert Arrot.

Homeboyz have drawn in their last two matches and coach Bernard Mwalala has called on his players to change the trend.

“We have been playing well, doing everything right but we don’t win matches. It is something that we need to change against Gor Mahia,” Mwalala told GOAL ahead of the fixture.

“Against Bidco United, we played a very good game, an attacking game, but we could not turn our chances to goals. It is something I have asked my players to work on starting with the Gor game.”

Yema Mwana, who joined Homeboyz after being released by Bandari, will lead the team’s attack against the former champions.

Probable XI for Homeboyz: Oputi, Ambunya, Odhiambo, Eshihanda, Odiwouri, Mutuku, Esiye, Opoku, Mudavadi, Odhiambo, Yema Mwana.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi. Defenders Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’. Midfielders Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.

K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison is confident of getting a win against Homeboyz in their backyard.

“We are ready to face Homeboyz, we dropped points in the draw against Bandari but we have to respond quickly and get a win on Saturday,” Harrison told GOAL.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.