Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Gor Mahia will seek to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to face Kakamega Homeboyz in an FKF Premier League fixture at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.
K’Ogalo dropped points in their last assignment when they drew 0-0 with visiting Bandari, while Homeboyz failed to break down a resilient Bidco United side in another 0-0 draw.
|Game
|Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Saturday, December 18, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz squad
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, David Juma.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Atse Bonaventure, Estone Esiye.
|Forwards
|David Okoth, Yema Mwana, Sunday Mutuku, and Robert Arrot.
Homeboyz have drawn in their last two matches and coach Bernard Mwalala has called on his players to change the trend.
“We have been playing well, doing everything right but we don’t win matches. It is something that we need to change against Gor Mahia,” Mwalala told GOAL ahead of the fixture.
“Against Bidco United, we played a very good game, an attacking game, but we could not turn our chances to goals. It is something I have asked my players to work on starting with the Gor game.”
Yema Mwana, who joined Homeboyz after being released by Bandari, will lead the team’s attack against the former champions.
Probable XI for Homeboyz: Oputi, Ambunya, Odhiambo, Eshihanda, Odiwouri, Mutuku, Esiye, Opoku, Mudavadi, Odhiambo, Yema Mwana.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gad Mathews, and Caleb Omondi.
|Defenders
|Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Frank Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, and John Ochieng’.
|Midfielders
|Victor Ayugi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’, John Macharia, and Samuel Onyango.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, Fred Nkata, and John Nyawir.
K’Ogalo coach Mark Harrison is confident of getting a win against Homeboyz in their backyard.
“We are ready to face Homeboyz, we dropped points in the draw against Bandari but we have to respond quickly and get a win on Saturday,” Harrison told GOAL.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Mathews, Otieno, Shakava, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Wendo, Ayugi, Onyango, Omalla, Nkata, Ulimwengu.
Match Preview
Last season, it was Gor Mahia, who collected six points - beating Homeboyz both home and away.
In the first meeting, Gor Mahia won 2-1 away before they returned home to beat Homeboyz 1-0 while in the 2019 season, the teams drew 0-0 in the first meeting before Gor Mahia won the second meeting 3-0.
The two teams are currently tied on 18 points in the 18-team table, but Gor Mahia have a better goal difference hence they are second on the log, while Homeboyz are third.