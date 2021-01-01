Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kakamega Homeboyz will host Gor Mahia in an FKF Premier League fixture at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.
Both teams lost their last league games; Homeboyz fell 2-1 to rivals AFC Leopards in the Western derby while K’Ogalo were humbled 2-1 by Nzoia Sugar at Mumias Complex Stadium.
It is, for this reason, the teams desperately need maximum points in the midweek assignment with Gor Mahia fighting to reach the top of the 18-team table while Homeboyz are struggling to pull themselves out of the half-way position after a poor start in the 2020-21 campaign.
|Game
|Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Wednesday, March 3, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz squad
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, David Juma.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, Estone Esiye.
|Forwards
|Allan Wanga, David Okoth, Robert Arrot.
Coach Nicholas Muyoti knows he has to get a positive outcome in this game and will be aiming at giving his best players a chance to shine against the reigning champions.
Ahead of the game, the former Harambee Stars midfielder is confident they have what it takes to gain maximum points.
“Against AFC Leopards, we played a very poor first half and allowed them to move 2-0 up, and it was hard for us to recover in the second period as they resorted to defend the lead,” Muyoti told Goal.
“We have now recovered from the defeat and our focus is on the Gor Mahia game, we have also signed new faces and we hope they will also help us as we take on the champions, we are playing at home and we must react quickly to get a win.”
Probable XI for Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews.
|Defenders
|Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava.
|Midfielders
|Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi.
|Forwards
|Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.
K’Ogalo have all their players available from the 2-1 defeat away to the Sugar Millers and the technical bench has a full house to choose from.
Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is adamant they have rectified the mistakes which led to the team’s fourth defeat of the season and has promised the fans they will bounce back to winning ways.
“We committed mistakes after taking the lead against Nzoia Sugar and we got punished,” Vaz Pinto told Goal ahead of the match. “We have worked on the weak areas after the defeat and I can now assure the fans we will get a positive result against Homeboyz.
“I know Kakamega [Homeboyz] are not an easy team, we must put the fight to get something from the team, but my boys are psyched up to do the job.”
Ex-Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava, who is returning to the team after a two-year spell with Nkana FC of Zambia, has also been cleared to play after receiving his International Transfer Certificate.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Momanyi, Shakava, Nkata, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.
Match Preview
The Western-based side registered their first-ever win in the league against K’Ogalo last season when they emerged 2-1 winners at Bukhungu Stadium.
Prior to that meeting, Homeboyz had lost eight out of the 11 meetings they had played against Gor Mahia, drawing the remaining three.
K’Ogalo have scored 20 goals against Homeboyz, conceding just six in the process.
Despite having a good run in the abandoned 2019-20 season, the Muyoti-led charges have struggled this season as they are placed 13th on the log with 15 points which have come from four wins, three draws, and six defeats.
On the other hand, K’Ogalo have not been at their best and are just a position above with a point more than their opponents as they have managed five wins, a draw, and four defeats.