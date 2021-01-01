Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

K’Ogalo will face the Kakamega-based outfit seeking to arrest a bad run of results at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday

Kakamega Homeboyz will host Gor Mahia in an FKF Premier League fixture at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams lost their last league games; Homeboyz fell 2-1 to rivals AFC Leopards in the Western derby while K’Ogalo were humbled 2-1 by Nzoia Sugar at Mumias Complex Stadium.

It is, for this reason, the teams desperately need maximum points in the midweek assignment with Gor Mahia fighting to reach the top of the 18-team table while Homeboyz are struggling to pull themselves out of the half-way position after a poor start in the 2020-21 campaign.

Game Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia Date Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kakamega Homeboyz squad Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, David Juma. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, Estone Esiye. Forwards Allan Wanga, David Okoth, Robert Arrot.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti knows he has to get a positive outcome in this game and will be aiming at giving his best players a chance to shine against the reigning champions.

Ahead of the game, the former Harambee Stars midfielder is confident they have what it takes to gain maximum points.

“Against AFC Leopards, we played a very poor first half and allowed them to move 2-0 up, and it was hard for us to recover in the second period as they resorted to defend the lead,” Muyoti told Goal.

“We have now recovered from the defeat and our focus is on the Gor Mahia game, we have also signed new faces and we hope they will also help us as we take on the champions, we are playing at home and we must react quickly to get a win.”

Probable XI for Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, and Gad Mathews. Defenders Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, Kevin Wesonga, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava. Midfielders Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Victor Ayugi. Forwards Jules Ulimwengu, Benson Omalla, John Macharia, Tito Okello, Wilson Silva.

K’Ogalo have all their players available from the 2-1 defeat away to the Sugar Millers and the technical bench has a full house to choose from.

Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is adamant they have rectified the mistakes which led to the team’s fourth defeat of the season and has promised the fans they will bounce back to winning ways.

“We committed mistakes after taking the lead against Nzoia Sugar and we got punished,” Vaz Pinto told Goal ahead of the match. “We have worked on the weak areas after the defeat and I can now assure the fans we will get a positive result against Homeboyz.

“I know Kakamega [Homeboyz] are not an easy team, we must put the fight to get something from the team, but my boys are psyched up to do the job.”

Ex-Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava, who is returning to the team after a two-year spell with Nkana FC of Zambia, has also been cleared to play after receiving his International Transfer Certificate.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, Otieno, Momanyi, Shakava, Nkata, Wendo, Onyango, Muguna, Ulimwengu, Macharia, Miheso.