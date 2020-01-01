Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Perhaps the biggest game of the weekend as title-chasing sides Kakamega Homeboyz play Gor Mahia at Bukhungu Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match.
Gor Mahia have not been in action since their 1-0 win against Wazito FC on January 4 but Homeboyz downed Zoo FC 1-0 during their mid-week clash at Kericho Greem Stadium on January 8.
A win on Sunday will help Gor Mahia earn their 35th point of the season while Homeboyz will get their 36th point if they manage to defeat the champions. Should Tusker lose to Bandari FC, a win for either Homeboyz or K’Ogalo will help them move top of the 17-team table.
|Game
|Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia
|Date
|Sunday, January 12
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be live on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gabriel Andika, Geofrey Oputi, David Juma.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Mohamed Kazungu, Charles Okiya, George Oduor, Ken Onyango, Andrew Waiswa, Vincent Mahiga.
|Midfielders
|Steve Wakanya, Ali Bhai, Wycliffe Opondo, Stephen Etyang', Dennis Sosi, Shami Kibwana, Christopher Masinza, Ronald Omino.
|Forwards
|Kevin Omondi, Peter Thiong'o, David Odhiambo, Allan Wanga, Moses Mudavadi, Noah Wafula.
Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has no major injury concerns ahead of the crunch tie against the defending champions.
The former Thika United coach may, however, make a change to his goalkeeping department where he has reshuffled frequently this season between Juma, Andika, and Oputi.
It is a matter of wait and see if Anene, Kazungu or Otieno who were recently signed will earn their debuts.
Probable XI for Kakamega Homeboyz: Andika, C. Odhiambo, Okiya, Odiwour, Onyango, Wakanya, Bhai, Thiong'o, D. Odhiambo, Wanga, Mudavadi.
|Position
|Gor Mahia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano.
|Defenders
|Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch.
|Midfielders
|Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi.
|Forwards
|Nicholas Kipkirui, Juma Balinya, and Samuel Onyango.
Steven Polack will be a concerned coach when he leads his side against Homeboyz as financial turmoil continues to rock his outfit. Reports indicated K'Ogalo were unable to travel early on Saturday to Kakamega for the match and that might affect them.
Polack will also have a thin squad to select his starting XI especially after the exits of Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe and Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie. Dickson Ambundo is also unlikely to start in the game since he has not taken part in the few training sessions the team has had.
Nichola Kipkirui, Clifton Miheso, and Samuel Onyango are expected to lead the line for Gor Mahia.
Whether Polack will hand Juma Balinya, Alphonce Omija or Alpha Onyango their debuts since joining the club in the ongoing transfer window is still unclear.
Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, G. Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Onyango, Kipkirui.
Match Preview
This will be the 11th meeting between the two rivals and Homeboyz will be looking for their first-ever win over K'Ogalo. In the first meeting of the current season, Gor Mahia sailed to a 3-0 win on November 11, 2019, at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.
Last season, K'Ogalo emerged victorious in the first tie after Boniface Omondi and Francis Mustafa enabled them to pick up a 2-1 win. Luke Namanda scored Homeboyz’s only goal in that encounter. In the second meeting, the two teams drew 1-1 as Gor Mahia went on to grab their 18th KPL title.
In the 2018 season, Gor Mahia again claimed wins in both legs as Ephrem Guikan’s double and a goal from Charles Momanyi helped them get a 3-1 win in the first meeting. Allan Wanga and Ali Bhai scored Homeboyz's goals.
In the reverse fixture, Kevin Omondi, Francis Mustafa and Innocent Wafula scored as Gor Mahia won 3-1. Bernard Oketch was Homeboyz's scorer. In the 2017 campaign, Gor Mahia registered a 1-0 win over their rivals on both occasions.
Enock Agwanda, Jacques Tuyisenge, and Jacob Keli helped Gor Mahia register a 3-0 win against the Kakamega-based club in 2016’s first meeting before a 1-1 draw in the second meeting where Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere scored to cancel Bhai’s goal.
When Homeboyz were promoted to KPL in 2013, their first showdown against Gor Mahia ended in a 0-0 draw before losing the next encounter with a 1-0 margin. Edwin Lavatsa was Gor Mahia's scorer during that match.
Polack, after their match against Wazito, complained his players were not at the level he wants them but was quick to blame the financial constraints the club is facing. The situation has not improved since then though as they prepare to take a long trip to the Western part of the country for the crucial match.
“It is unfortunate we only trained twice before the match, the financial situation at the club is not getting any better and I understand sometimes when the players put up a dismal display,” Polack told Goal.
“You cannot win matches convincingly if you don’t show up for training, we need to address the issue and make sure that the players are comfortable and have been paid accordingly and then the result will even be much better than they are now.”