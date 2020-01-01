Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Kenyan champions will be keen to put aside their financial troubles and pick up a win to help them return to the summit

Perhaps the biggest game of the weekend as title-chasing sides Kakamega play at Bukhungu Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Gor Mahia have not been in action since their 1-0 win against Wazito FC on January 4 but Homeboyz downed Zoo FC 1-0 during their mid-week clash at Kericho Greem Stadium on January 8.

A win on Sunday will help Gor Mahia earn their 35th point of the season while Homeboyz will get their 36th point if they manage to defeat the champions. Should lose to FC, a win for either Homeboyz or K’Ogalo will help them move top of the 17-team table.

Game Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia Date Sunday, January 12 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be live on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kakamega Homeboyz squad Goalkeepers Gabriel Andika, Geofrey Oputi, David Juma. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Mohamed Kazungu, Charles Okiya, George Oduor, Ken Onyango, Andrew Waiswa, Vincent Mahiga. Midfielders Steve Wakanya, Ali Bhai, Wycliffe Opondo, Stephen Etyang', Dennis Sosi, Shami Kibwana, Christopher Masinza, Ronald Omino. Forwards Kevin Omondi, Peter Thiong'o, David Odhiambo, Allan Wanga, Moses Mudavadi, Noah Wafula.

Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has no major injury concerns ahead of the crunch tie against the defending champions.

The former Thika United coach may, however, make a change to his goalkeeping department where he has reshuffled frequently this season between Juma, Andika, and Oputi.

It is a matter of wait and see if Anene, Kazungu or Otieno who were recently signed will earn their debuts.

Probable XI for Kakamega Homeboyz: Andika, C. Odhiambo, Okiya, Odiwour, Onyango, Wakanya, Bhai, Thiong'o, D. Odhiambo, Wanga, Mudavadi.

Position Gor Mahia squad Goalkeepers Boniface Oluoch, Caleb Omondi, Robert Mapigano. Defenders Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch. Midfielders Lawrence Juma, Tobias Otieno, Earnest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Boniface Omondi. Forwards Nicholas Kipkirui, Juma Balinya, and Samuel Onyango.

Steven Polack will be a concerned coach when he leads his side against Homeboyz as financial turmoil continues to rock his outfit. Reports indicated K'Ogalo were unable to travel early on Saturday to Kakamega for the match and that might affect them.

Polack will also have a thin squad to select his starting XI especially after the exits of Ivorian striker Gnamien Yikpe and Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie. Dickson Ambundo is also unlikely to start in the game since he has not taken part in the few training sessions the team has had.

Nichola Kipkirui, Clifton Miheso, and Samuel Onyango are expected to lead the line for Gor Mahia.

Whether Polack will hand Juma Balinya, Alphonce Omija or Alpha Onyango their debuts since joining the club in the ongoing transfer window is still unclear.

Probable XI for Gor Mahia: Oluoch, G. Ochieng, W. Ochieng, Onyango, Momanyi, Otieno, Juma, Muguna, Miheso, Onyango, Kipkirui.