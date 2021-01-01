Kakamega Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to end a bad run of results against their rivals when they face off in a league match at Bukhungu Stadium

Kakamega Homeboyz will welcome rivals AFC Leopards for a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams will be targeting maximum points to get the bragging rights considering it is a Western-region derby.

Game Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards Date Sunday, February 28, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Kakamega Homeboyz squad Goalkeepers Godfrey Oputi, David Juma. Defenders Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch. Midfielders Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, Estone Esiye. Forwards Allan Wanga, David Okoth, Robert Arrot.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti will miss the services of first-choice keeper Godfrey Oputi, who was sent off during their last league match against Zoo FC.

The Western-based charges are aiming at getting a win to surge upwards on the table and Muyoti has explained their readiness to take on Ingwe, insisting they are more than prepared for the fixture.

“I need to appreciate the efforts put by the players to get where we are right now and psychologically we are at a good place and our confidence is back as we face AFC Leopards,” Muyoti told Goal ahead of Sunday's game.

“Our focus is on us and not on AFC Leopards. As much as they are doing well, that is their own effort and we will strive to take our chances and not concede when we play them.

“We started slow, not to the expectations of fans but as the technical bench we have seen improvements, we are now scoring goals at will and fans should come with the belief that this is a home match and we need to win.”

Probable XI for Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.

Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Ingwe have all their players available except youngster Collins Shichenje, who is reportedly headed for greener pastures in Greece.

Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems, who picked up his first win since joining the team against Ulinzi Stars in mid-week, has called on his players to put up the same fighting spirit against Homeboyz.

“I want to play every game to win,” Aussems said as quoted by Standard Sport. “So, it doesn’t matter whether we play at home or away, it’s the same.

“We just need to show some character and get the result, we are going to Kakamega with one mission; to come back with the three points.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Kipyegon, Esilaba, Senaji, Tsuma, Owiti, Mugheni, Rupia, Shaka, Mwendwa.