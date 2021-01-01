Kakamega Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kakamega Homeboyz will welcome rivals AFC Leopards for a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.
Both teams will be targeting maximum points to get the bragging rights considering it is a Western-region derby.
|Game
|Homeboyz vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Sunday, February 28, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|StarTimes TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kakamega Homeboyz squad
|Goalkeepers
|Godfrey Oputi, David Juma.
|Defenders
|Collins Odhiambo, Thomas Wainaina, Sylvester Owino, George Odiwuor, Benjamin Oketch.
|Midfielders
|Stephen Wakanya, Ahmed Ali Bai, Mwinyi Shami, Atse Bonventure, Estone Esiye.
|Forwards
|Allan Wanga, David Okoth, Robert Arrot.
Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti will miss the services of first-choice keeper Godfrey Oputi, who was sent off during their last league match against Zoo FC.
The Western-based charges are aiming at getting a win to surge upwards on the table and Muyoti has explained their readiness to take on Ingwe, insisting they are more than prepared for the fixture.
“I need to appreciate the efforts put by the players to get where we are right now and psychologically we are at a good place and our confidence is back as we face AFC Leopards,” Muyoti told Goal ahead of Sunday's game.
“Our focus is on us and not on AFC Leopards. As much as they are doing well, that is their own effort and we will strive to take our chances and not concede when we play them.
“We started slow, not to the expectations of fans but as the technical bench we have seen improvements, we are now scoring goals at will and fans should come with the belief that this is a home match and we need to win.”
Probable XI for Homeboyz: Juma, Odhiambo, Wainaina, Owino, Odiwuor, Wakanya, Mudavadi, Bhai, Wanga, Mwinyi, Okoth.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad.
|Forwards
|Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.
Ingwe have all their players available except youngster Collins Shichenje, who is reportedly headed for greener pastures in Greece.
Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems, who picked up his first win since joining the team against Ulinzi Stars in mid-week, has called on his players to put up the same fighting spirit against Homeboyz.
“I want to play every game to win,” Aussems said as quoted by Standard Sport. “So, it doesn’t matter whether we play at home or away, it’s the same.
“We just need to show some character and get the result, we are going to Kakamega with one mission; to come back with the three points.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Mainge, Kipyegon, Esilaba, Senaji, Tsuma, Owiti, Mugheni, Rupia, Shaka, Mwendwa.
Match Preview
Ingwe are currently third on the 18-team league table with 22 points, seven more than 15th placed Homeboyz.
The 13-time champions have not defeated the Kakamega-based side in the last four games, losing three matches and registering one draw.
In those four games, AFC Leopards have conceded eight goals and scored just one. This season, Ingwe have scored 15 goals in the 11 matches played and conceded eight.
On the other hand, Homeboyz, who have not enjoyed a good campaign, have scored 13 goals from 12 games and conceded 14, and the game will also see midfielder Peter Thiong'o, who scored for Ingwe against Ulinzi Stars, come up against his former employer.
However, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula is confident they will carry the bragging rights against their sworn rivals.
“You want to know who will win the derby between Homeboyz and AFC? That is an obvious answer…Homeboyz will beat them [AFC] even with our eyes closed,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.
“We will beat AFC Leopards and they also know very well they will lose against us, AFC are our wives and they know it, even if we play at night, in the morning, or lunchtime, we will beat them.
“For me, nothing will change, we have beaten them for the past three or four matches and it will remain the same, they know when they come up against us, they already have less three points [from the fixture], I am saying what I know and the truth of the matter, and I know they [AFC Leopards] know the same.”
Last season, Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in the first round meeting with former Nzoia Sugar player Steven Etyang notching the all-important goal but the second round tie was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2018 season, Homeboyz clobbered AFC Leopards 3-0 in the first meeting before Ingwe managed a 1-1 draw in the second round fixture. AFC Leopards last managed to beat Homeboyz in the 2018 season when they got a 2-1 win