Kakamega Homeboyz underrated Nzoia Sugar - Muyoti

The tactician admitted his charges had expected an easy game against the struggling Sugar Millers

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is unhappy with his players' attitude towards in their 3-2 win in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The struggling Sugar Millers scored two goals in the first half before the hosts put up a brave fight to score three goals in the last 10 minutes. The tactician has revealed he warned his team against complacency and it almost cost his charges on Sunday.

"My players thought it will be easy after defeating Sugar 6-0 in our previous game," Muyoti told Goal.

"I told them not to underrate Nzoia because it is a derby which can go either way; however they did not heed my warning and we ended up conceding two goals. I am delighted we made amends in the second half and scored the three goals which helped us win the game."

The former international has also revealed what he told his players during the half-time break.

"I told them not to focus on the two goals conceded and they have a chance to rectify in the second half. It worked and we managed to get a win which keeps us in the race to win the league this season," Muyoti concluded.

Homeboyz are currently on 47 points, four behind leaders .