Kakamega Homeboyz thump Kariobangi Sharks as Zoo claim a point against Sony Sugar

Kariobangi Sharks last tasted victory on March 13 when they beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0

' winless run continued on Sunday after they went down 3-0 to Kakamega at Kasarani Stadium in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

Goals from Allan Wanga, Peter Thiong’o, and David Okoth were enough to hand Kakamega Homeboyz victory away from home soil. Wanga scored his 16th goal of the season from the penalty spot as he continued his charge towards the KPL Golden Boot title.

With the defeat, Kariobangi Sharks' winless run has now stretched to 11 games.

Meanwhile, at Kericho Green Stadium, were held to a 0-0 draw by Zoo FC.

The closest either team came to breaking the deadlock was in the 30th minute, when Stanlaus Akiya hit the woodwork after a rebound ball landed on his feet. Sony Sugar's goalkeeper Samuel Njau failed to deal with a low cross as Zoo invaded his area and he ended up spilling the ball on Akiya’s path but he was lucky as his post saved him more blushes.

Derrick Otanga, who scored twice against in the last match, failed to hit the target when he headed the ball wide after he was set through on goal by Enock Agwanda in the 58th minute.

On May 8, Zoo will be at Kenyatta Stadium to play AFC while Sony Sugar will entertain at Awendo Green Stadium the next day.