Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga takes lead in race for Golden Boot
Goal Kenya.
Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga has taken the lead in the KPL top scorers’ race.
Wanga, who hit a brace in Homeboyz' 6-0 win against Mount Kenya United on Sunday, dislodged Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng from the top spot with his eighth goal of the season.
Ochieng, who has failed to score in the last three outings, is jointly second with Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba, both on seven goals. Kasumba converted from the spot to hand John Baraza's side a crucial1-0 win over KCB.
The duo is followed by the injured Bandari FC forward Wycliffe Ochomo and Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United on five goals each.
Nyakeya and Ochomo are being trailed by a crowded field of 11 players, each with four goals.