Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga takes lead in race for Golden Boot

Kariobangi Sharks striker Erick Kapaito won the KPL award last season with 17 goals

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has taken the lead in the KPL top scorers’ race.

Wanga, who hit a brace in Homeboyz' 6-0 win against Mount United on Sunday, dislodged striker Enosh Ochieng from the top spot with his eighth goal of the season.

Article continues below

Ochieng, who has failed to score in the last three outings, is jointly second with striker Umaru Kasumba, both on seven goals. Kasumba converted from the spot to hand John Baraza's side a crucial1-0 win over .

The duo is followed by the injured FC forward Wycliffe Ochomo and Cliff Nyakeya of on five goals each.

Nyakeya and Ochomo are being trailed by a crowded field of 11 players, each with four goals.