Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga joins KPL Golden Boot race

Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Shark won the title last season after hitting the back of the net 17 times

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has joined the early pace setters in the Kenyan Golden Boot race.

Wanga, who scored his sixth goal of the season against his former side, , is just one goal shy of leading scorer Enosh Ochieng of .

Ochieng has been blunt in the recent games having gone for three matches without shaking the back of the net to allow Wanga and Umaru Kasumba of to bridge the gap to just one goal away.

They are followed by injured striker Wycliffe Ochomo and Cliff Nyakeya of , both on five points.

Behind Ochomo and Nyakaya is a crowded field of seven players all on four goals. They include ’s Erisa Ssekisambu, John Avire (Sofapaka), Peter Kyata (Mount United), Mathare United duo of Crispin Oduor and Kevin Kimani, Yema Muama (Bandari) and Derrick Otanga of .