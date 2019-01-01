Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga joins KPL Golden Boot race
Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga has joined the early pace setters in the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot race.
Wanga, who scored his sixth goal of the season against his former side, Tusker, is just one goal shy of leading scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars.
Ochieng has been blunt in the recent games having gone for three matches without shaking the back of the net to allow Wanga and Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka to bridge the gap to just one goal away.
They are followed by injured Bandari striker Wycliffe Ochomo and Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United, both on five points.
Behind Ochomo and Nyakaya is a crowded field of seven players all on four goals. They include Gor Mahia’s Erisa Ssekisambu, John Avire (Sofapaka), Peter Kyata (Mount Kenya United), Mathare United duo of Crispin Oduor and Kevin Kimani, Yema Muama (Bandari) and Derrick Otanga of Sony Sugar.