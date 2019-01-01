Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga bags KPL Golden Boot with 18 goals

The veteran striker beat closest challengers Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka and Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars to the gong

Kakamega captain Allan Wanga is the 2018/19 season Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot winner.

The veteran striker has been in a sensational form and has managed to score 18 goals for his team. Wanga takes over from last season's top scorer Erick Kapaito of who scored 16 goals.

It is a massive improvement for Wanga who scored just five goals last season while at the same club.

“It feels great for me to score 18 goals in a single season and I want to thank my teammates for achieving the fete. Without them and the coach, I could have realised this,” Wanga told Goal after their final match against .

Sofapaka's Umaru Kasumba and ' Enosh Ochieng have finished second in the race after scoring 17 goals each. The latter could not get a chance to add to his tally as his team was given a walkover against Mount United.

Cliff Nyakeya of bagged 14 goals while 's in form striker Derrick Otanga completed the top five list with 13.