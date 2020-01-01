Kakamega Homeboyz set to unveil MozzartBet as shirt sponsors

The Kakamega-based club has sealed a deal worth Ksh20m with the betting firm and it will be made official on December 29

FKF Premier League side Kakamega have sealed a shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm MozzartBet .

Goal exclusively reported last week the Kakamega-based club has added another sponsor into their list and that the official unveiling will be done on December 29.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has confirmed to Goal they have reached an agreement with the betting firm to support the team in a deal worth Ksh20million.

“You are invited to attend the official sponsorship unveiling of Kakamega Homeboyz by MozzartBet on December 29, 2020 at Kakamega Golf Hotel,” Shimanyula told Goal.

On confirming the deal three days ago, Shimanyula refused to divulge details contained in the contract by stating: “We have signed a one-year deal worth Ksh20million and it will be made official on December 29. I don’t want to give more details, as the sponsor will divulge everything on the new deal during the unveiling ceremony.”

The new development will be a big boost to Homeboyz, who already receive support from the County Government of Kakamega.

The County government has signed a Ksh15m deal with the club and Shimanyula is now confident with the new sponsors coming on board, the club will not have difficulties to run their day-to-day activities.

“It is a big boost to the club considering we have always been depending on the sponsorship from the county government, but now it is good to have another sponsor coming in, it will help us to pay player salaries and also make sure the other day to day activities are sorted amicably," he continued.

Homeboyz have not enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 campaign as they have played four matches – winning the opener against 1-0, drew 1-1 against Posta , lost 2-0 to table-toppers and also 2-0 against .

In a recent interview, Shimanyula explained why his team is struggling to post good results in the FKF Premier League.

“I must admit we have not started well in this campaign and it is all because we don’t have our regular players in the squad,” Shimanyula told Goal. “We don’t have six players because of various reasons, some are injured and some are out because of sickness.

“We have been using players from our youth team in the league matches and remember they don’t have the needed experience, but I am happy they have always worked hard to get us results."

Last season, Homeboyz finished second behind winners when the FKF moved to end the season owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and Shimanyula is confident they will still fight for the title despite their poor start.