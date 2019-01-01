Kakamega Homeboyz set season target for new coach Nicholas Muyoti

Muyoti joined Homeboyz from Nzoia Sugar as a replacement for Paul Nkata

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula is optimistic his team can finish in the top five this season.

The western-based side is currently placed ninth on the table with seventeen points after starting the season on a bad note. The club appointed former head coach Nicholas Muyoti to take over the team, and Shimanyula believes he is the right man to steer the club forward.

"We have discussed everything with Muyoti and we are in agreement. He has promised to give us the best and I believe he will deliver; top-five finish is a realistic target and I am sure we can achieve it.

"Muyoti is an experienced coach and has the ability to turn our fortunes around. We will accord him maximum support as we aim at building a strong team to compete."

First assignment for Muyoti with Homeboyz will be a home tie against .