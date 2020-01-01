Kakamega Homeboyz see off Kariobangi Sharks to go top

The win will see the Kakamega-based club remain at the summit pending completion of matchday 18 matches

Kakamega went to the top of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table after beating 2-1 at Kasarani Stadium o Saturday.

Surprisingly, it was Kariobangi Sharks who took the lead in the 22nd minute through Boniface Onyango, after he controlled the ball from a short corner and beat goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi from outside the penalty area.

Kennedy Onyango helped Nicholas Muyoti's side restore parity in the 59th minute when he fired an unstoppable shot which Brian Bwire could do little to prevent from finding the back of the net.

An unmarked Ali Bhai scored the second for Kakamega Homeboyz in the 81st minute and the goal was enough to help the visitors go top with 39 points.

They will remain at the summit of the log awaiting the results of the vs match on Sunday.

At Muhoroni Sports Ground Sugar frustrated to a 1-1 draw in another KPL encounter.

David Simiyu and Vincent Wanga were the scorers for Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar, respectively, as the sides shared the spoils.

The Sugar Millers looked a more composed side and created many chances but were unable to turn them into goals. A 16th-minute chance by John Ochieng did not bear the intended results as Stephen Otieno blocked him just before he could pull the trigger.

Goalkeeper Michael Sebwato helped to save Sofapaka from going down in the 21st minute when he reacted swiftly to deny Leon Doso, who had easily made his way into the box.

Francis Baraza had to make a 33rd-minute change when he brought on Collins Wakhungu in place of George Owusu. It was not clear whether it was a tactical change or it was necessitated by an injury to Owusu.

Ellie Asieche hit the woodwork in the 40th minute when Sofapaka looked a more dominant side in the last minutes of the first half.

Simiyu scored the opener for Batoto ba Mungu in the 45th minute to punish his immediate former side. The Sugar Millers responded two minutes after the resumption of the second half to put things at par when Wanga slotted home from close range.

Other chances for Simiyu in the 69th and 85th minutes were not fruitful as the midfielder blasted them wide. Sebwato did well to deny Wanga in the 76th minute when Chemelil Sugar threatened to take a second-half lead.

Finally, managed a 3-2 win over at Kenyatta Stadium while Zoo FC managed to hold to a 0-0 draw at Sudi Stadium.