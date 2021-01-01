Kakamega Homeboyz see off Bidco United, KCB down struggling Western Stima

Six goals were scored and a clean sheet was recorded in the two matches that were played by the league sides

Kakamega picked a 2-0 win over Bidco United in a Football Federation Premier League showdown at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Ali Bhai and Moses Mudavadi scored for the Kakamega club who have not been with a win in their last six games. In fact, the victory is their second and it has come after the technical bench was reinforced with the arrival of assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo from .

Bhai scored the opener in the 15th minute before Mudavadi added the second five minutes later in a first half where they enjoyed dominance over the league debutants.

Syll Owino would have made it 3-0 in the 67th minute when he connected with a delivery from a David Owino corner but his effort flew over the crossbar.

Since beating 1-0 in the opener, the subsequent results for Kakamega Homeboyz have been unconvincing as they drew against Posta and and thereafter went on to lose to , , and .

Buoyed by the win, Nicholas Muyoti’s charges will face Wazito FC – who have recorded four consecutive wins – in the last game of the month on January 29. Next for Bidco United will be a home game against on February 3.

Meanwhile, at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, KCB marched to a 3-1 win over

KCB got an opener in the 26th minute when Simon Abuko converted from the pot. The Powermen were not entirely discouraged after they conceded first and fought to equalise in the 52nd minute through Kennedy Agogo.

Henry Onyango gave Zedekiah Otieno’s side the lead three minutes after the hour mark as he blasted into the net at close range. Victor Omondi scored the third goal for the Bankers in the 70th minute for a win against a side that had frustrated them, especially in the first half.

Western Stima will be looking for a first season win when they will be hosted by on January 4. KCB are now leading with 21 points after losing just one game – and will entertain Ulinzi Stars in their next assignment in Nakuru.