Kakamega Homeboyz secure new home venue, to host title-challengers KCB in Nakuru

The club is among the teams that were affected by the new restrictions put in place to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases

Kakamega Homeboyz have moved their Football Kenya Federation Premier League home matches to Nakuru's Afraha Stadium after their region was placed under strict coronavirus restrictions.

Kakamega is among the 13 counties that were placed under movement restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 by the government, forcing some clubs to find alternative home venues in order to continue with the Premier League assignments. Homeboyz will face title-chasing KCB in Nakuru on June 26th after the game was initially postponed due to the restrictions that were put in place this month.



The KCB game is a chance for Kakamega Homeboyz to bounce back from a recent 1-0 defeat to Nairobi City Stars. David Okoth, the FKF Premier League player of the month of May, is confident they can get things right against the second-placed Bankers on Saturday.



"We came up short against City Stars but we can rectify a few things on Saturday against KCB. The player of the month award motivates me, makes you feel that someone is watching and I want to maintain my form," Okoth, who was included in the Kenya U23 squad preparing for this year's edition and has scored five goals so far, told the FKF Premier League portal.

KCB's Derrick Otanga affirmed their eyes are strictly on the big prize, even though they dropped to second place after Tusker defeated Western Stima and went on top.

"The team comes first. I want to score as many goals as I can and, because that is helping the team, I am happy," the former Sony Sugar star said.

"We are really focused on the title and the belief in the team is incredible. We know our strengths and every time we go out there, all we want is to win."

As Tusker reclaimed the top spot, Gor Mahia, who are unbeaten in the last eight games, were unable to grab three points against Wazito on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw at Utalii Ground.

AFC Leopards were stunned by Mathare United after a 1-0 loss at Ruaraka and the defeat could end up damaging their chances of winning the title at the end of a campaign they have looked more solid than ever before. The Slum Boys' second win, on the other hand, comes at a good time for Mathare United, who are facing relegation.