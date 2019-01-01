Kakamega Homeboyz sack coach Paul Nkata with Allan Wanga taking charge

The former Harambee Stars striker takes over immediately from former Ugandan coach Paul Nkata, who has been dismissed

Allan Wanga has been named the new Kakamega Homeboyz head coach.

According to owner Cleophas Shimanyula, the former Harambee Stars striker takes over immediately from former coach Paul Nkata, who has been sacked.

“Yes, it is true that Allan Wanga is our new coach effective immediately. He takes charge on interim basis until we get another coach. Paul Nkata is no longer with us, there are reasons behind it and we shall communicate in due time.

“We are still committed in helping the team perform better and we will always do that,” Shimanyula told Goal.

Homeboyz has been inconsistent in the top tier and their last game ended 0-0 against Ulinzi Stars. Wanga's first assignment will be a league match against Bandari on Wednesday.