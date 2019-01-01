Kakamega Homeboyz ready to give Gor Mahia coach Polack job – Shimanyula

The club boss reveals to Goal he will not hesitate to keep the K’Ogalo coach in Kenya if he applies for a physical trainer job

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has asked coach Steven Polack to breathe easy if he decides to quit the club.

The British coach told Goal on Saturday he will decide his future at Gor Mahia in the next four weeks. The Kenyan champions are currently struggling financially and have not paid players and the technical bench for the last four months.

“If the situation at the club does not improve in the next four weeks, then I will make up a decision on my future with the club,” Polack told Goal.

“For now I am not thinking about my future, I am still committed to the club and would love to be here for as long as I can. I signed a two-year contract when I joined the club and would love to see it through.

“But sometimes the conditions we find the club in are not encouraging and is the reason I want to give myself another four weeks to see if the problems will be solved, if not then I will deeply think about my future.”

The statement by the coach has caught the attention of the Homeboyz boss who says he will consider giving him a job if he applies for a physical training position.

“We are looking for a physical trainer and I will gladly give him the job if his CV is good,” Shimanyula told Goal. “We want to win the title this season and will need such experienced coaches to manage our team.

“We have a coach but are in search of a physical trainer, if he applies then I will look at his papers and make up my mind. I will definitely give him the job.”

The gesture by Shimanyula comes just a few weeks after the two were involved in a war of words before their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match which K’Ogalo won 3-0.

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the start of the season, replacing Hassan Oktay.