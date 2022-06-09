Kakamega Homeboyz read mischief in FKF Premier League title race as FC Talanta honour Gor Mahia fixture

The Kakamega-based administrator expresses his feelings as the race for the top-flight title will be decided on the final day

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has come out guns blazing to question the motive behind FC Talanta’s decision to skip their fixture against them but later played against Gor Mahia.

On Sunday, the Nairobi-based government-sponsored club failed to honour their fixture against title-chasing Homeboyz at Ruaraka grounds but three days later, they showed up for their clash against K’Ogalo which they lost 2-1 at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The race for the Kenyan top-flight title is currently a neck-to-neck affair between Tusker and Homeboyz, who are tied on 60 points with a match to end the season and it means the title could be decided on goal difference if the two sides win their final matches on Saturday.

Though Homeboyz were awarded three points and two goals after the promoted side failed to show up, club chairman Shimanyula is reading mischief in the whole saga insisting Nairobi-based clubs have ganged up to deny his side a chance to win their maiden title.

What did Shimanyula say?

“There is no logic in what we have seen in the last one week, Talanta refused to show up against us and cited lack of funds and players' unpaid salaries but three days later, they showed up for a fixture which has nothing to offer in the title race,” a fuming Shimanyula told GOAL on Thursday.

“So where did they [Talanta] get funds to play against Gor Mahia and pay their players in three days? What changed in that short period of time that they were now able to play against Gor and not against us?

“I have a feeling they [Talanta] colluded with Tusker so as to deny us the title. They knew if they played against us we could have beaten them by five or more goals and that could have given my side the advantage heading into the final game of the season.

“So what they did is give us a walkover knowing we will only get two goals and three points, so it means the advantage swung back in favour of Tusker. Now we have to make sure we win our last game against Kariobangi Sharks by seven or more goals in case Tusker also wins theirs, so as to clinch the title."

‘Homeboyz to write to FKF’

The tough talking Shimanyula has further promised to lodge an official complaint with the FKF Premier League caretaker committee over the matter.

“This is very clear for everyone to see, Nairobi clubs have ganged up against us, they knew we will win the title and they don’t want the title to leave the City for the village,” Shimanyula continued.

“It is a huge shame and as Homeboyz we will officially write to the committee in charge of the league to raise our concerns. It doesn’t make sense that a team can skip a league game today and then after two or three days they are available for a rescheduled fixture, this is not possible.

“As Homeboyz we feel cheated, my players have worked hard throughout the season to win the title, we have topped the table most parts of the season but now they may fail to achieve their dreams because a few clubs have ganged up against them.

“We will make sure the committee in charge investigates Talanta, we want to know the main reason they failed to play against us, and it is that simple.”

Homeboyz will host Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium while Tusker will wind up the season with a home game against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds.

GOAL has contacted FC Talanta to respond to these allegations, but the club has not answered their phone yet.