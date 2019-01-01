Kakamega Homeboyz raid Nzoia Sugar of Nicholas Muyoti's services

Muyoti replaced Paul Nkata who fled to Uganda after he was implicated in a match fixing scandal

Muyoti joined Homeboyz and will be assisted by Peter Okidi, formerly of Nakuru All-Stars.

"It is a new challenge for me once again and with the demands that come with the job at Kakamega Homeboyz, I want to make sure that we achieve the targets the club had set before the season kicked off," Muyoti told Goal.

Muyoti and Okidi joined Homeboyz on a one year contract each. The rest of the technical bench will remain the same.

Striker Allan Wanga was elevated to the position of the head coach in an acting capacity, following Nkata’s exit early in February.