Kakamega Homeboyz promise to outshine rivals AFC Leopards at Machakos

The Kakamega-based side have dominated Ingwe recently and are keen to continue that run

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has promised that his team will play good football that even AFC ’ fans will have to enjoy.

The two sides will clash on Wednesday in Machakos and Shimanyula, speaking to Goal, said that he hopes to see the team win with a spectacular display of football at Kenyatta Stadium.

He also said that Allan Wanga, Premier League ( ) lead scorer with 11 goals, will probably find the back of the net against his former side.

“We are going to display football that even AFC Leopards fans are going to enjoy. If everything goes to plan, we hope to squeeze a win from them," Shimanyula told Goal.

"Although we have been good over them in recent history, I cannot predict the outcome of the match because football is full of surprises.

“But what I know is that we have prepared well and we target a win. Wanga has been meticulous this season and I see him scoring again.”

Homeboyz are fifth on the KPL table and Shimanyula says they are targeting a top-three finish. Shimanyula insists it is possible to achieve the position because the players’ welfare is well looked after and they are motivated.

“What has enabled us to maintain the stability of the team is the management that the club has. The management that I oversee really takes the welfare of the players seriously," added Shimanyula.

“I make sure they get their salaries in time and again I make sure they are motivated going into every match. I have no doubts, therefore, that we will finish among the top three at the season end."

He also revealed that the main work ahead is the building of a future team that he believes will mature in two or three seasons.

Article continues below

“What we are building is a team for the future. When we get to 2020 or 2021 Kenyans will see the kind of football we are building around here. I want Homeboyz to play like with really attractive football," Shimanyula continued.

"And that is possible if we keep blending the experience and youth. If you look at the team now, actually 75% of them are below 23 and a few of them have the experience to guide the young build their career.”

Homeboyz won the last match with a healthy scoreline of 3-0 with Peter Thiong’o, Maxwell Ravel and George Mandela putting the sword to AFC Leopards. They also won the final fixture of last season with the same scoreline.