Kakamega Homeboyz offer chairman Cleophas Shimanyula to help AFC Leopards

Ingwe are currently lying one place from the bottom of the 18-team log and will be seeking to halt a losing streak on Saturday

Kakamega CEO Bernard Shitebai has now blamed the current AFC management for the woes facing the club.

Ingwe has started the season in the worst way possible and are currently stuck in the relegation zone with just ten points. In an interview with Goal, Shitebai says Kakamega Homeboyz is ready to let chairman Cleophas Shimanyula leave and help the ailing AFC Leopards regain its past glory.

“What is happening at AFC Leopards is saddening and I am calling on the current office holders to vacate office and hand over the team to a caretaker committee to lead it.

“This team risks getting relegated and as football stakeholders we should not sit back and watch this team go down, we have to help the team; we are calling on the current managers to accept that they have failed and quit.

“Cleophas Shimanyula is a lifetime AFC Leopards supporter and I believe he can do a good job at the club. As Homeboyz, we are willing to let him leave for AFC Leopards, to help offer his expertise and stabilize Ingwe's ship that is fast sinking.”

Ingwe is currently preparing to face in a Kenyan match on Saturday.