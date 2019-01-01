Kakamega Homeboyz move top of KPL after edging out Bandari FC

The Kakamega-based side needed a first half goal to sink the Dockers and remain on course to win the title

Kakamega have maintained their push for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title after downing FC 1-0 in a match played at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday.

Christopher Masinza scored the all-important for Homeboyz in the 9th minute as the Dockers' poor run in the league continued away from home.

Masinza powered home from close range to hand Homeboyz maximum points and they have now moved top of the 17-team table with 26 points, one more than champions but can dislodge them if they beat Wazito FC in a late kick-off contest.

FT



Kakamega Homeboyz collect all the points courtesy of a lone Masinza goal in the 9th minute, and it's back to the drawing board as we take on Kisumu All Stars this Saturday in Kisumu.



Untill then, God bless you. pic.twitter.com/hYkpi6mF43 — Bandari FC (@BandariOfficial) December 11, 2019

The Dockers should have to blame themselves for returning home without even a point as their striker William Wadri wasted a number of scoring chances. The Ugandan forward should have put Bandari level in the 11th minute but failed to score after he directed his effort wide.

Article continues below

Another deflected ball was intercepted by Nicholas Meja of Bandari but the end product was poor as Wadri reacted slowly to the ball with Homeboyz keeper taking it away.

Shaban Kenga then set up forward Yema Mwana, who with only the keeper to beat unleashed a feeble shot which was punched to a fruitless corner.

Bandari, who are yet to win a league match since they were tossed out of the Caf Confederation Cup, will now face Kisumu All-Stars on Saturday.