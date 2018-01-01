Kakamega Homeboyz lands Sh15 million sponsorship deal from Kakamega County

Kakamega Homeboyz have landed a Sh15 million annual sponsorship deal from the County Government of Kakamega.

The deal, that was announced by the County’s Social Services, Youths, Sports and Culture officer Robert Makhanu in the presence of the club's President Cleophas Shimanyula after the county assembly passed the sports bill 2018.

The county announced the latest development but did not disclose the length of the contact.

Shimanyula thanked the county government for its decision to support the club and called on other willing sponsors to come on board.

The club is yet to release a statement on the same.