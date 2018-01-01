Kakamega Homeboyz keeper Gabriel Andika ready to stop AFC Leopards

Coach Paul Nkata might miss the service of Moses Mudavadi who is nursing an injury

Kakamega Homeboyz is ready to stop AFC Leopards when both teams clash in the 'Mulembe Derby' on Sunday.

On the list of players waiting to skin Ingwe is Gabriel Andika, the former AFC Leopards goalkeeper who moved to Bukhungu mid-2018.

Andika moved to Kakamega last June after he found it hard breaking into Ingwe first team with former coach Rodolfo Zapata preferring Ezekiel Owade and Jairus Adira for games.

“Homeboyz keeper Gabriel Andika ready to stop AFC Leopards and prove worthy,” the host taunted Ingwe ahead of the Mulembe battle.

The expected combat at the Bukhungu stadium will also see Homeboyz parade former Ingwe striker Allan Wanga, who scored a brace in the first leg encounter between both sides, where Homeboyz ruled the day with a 3-0 victory.

Article continues below

Coach Paul Nkata might miss the service of Moses Mudavadi who is nursing an injury, though the Ugandan tactician has enough cover in ill be assisted by new signer Max Ravel who opened his Homeboyz account in the last match against KCB.