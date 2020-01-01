Kakamega Homeboyz join fray as 14 clubs sign undertaking to kick off FKF Premier League

The federation boss confirms to Goal that only four clubs are yet to comply with undertaking to kick-off the 2020-21 season

Kakamega are among the 14 clubs that have signed an undertaking with the Football Federation (FKF) to have the Premier League kick off on November 27.

According to a list of clubs that have signed a deal with the FKF and obtained by Goal, Homeboyz have joined the fray alongside promoted side .

Other clubs ready to kick off the season include AFC , , , , Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, , , , Posta , Wazito FC, and .

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has now told Goal teams that will not have signed the undertaking by the league kick-off, will not get money from sponsors.

“We will give Sh2million to teams that will have signed the document and those that have not signed will not get anything,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

Mwendwa has also confirmed that the Covid-19 test for all the team players will be conducted on Monday ahead of the return of the league.

“All the players from the clubs that have undertaken to sign the deal will undergo Covid-19 test from Monday, we will then launch the Betking Premier League on Friday,” Mwendwa continued.

Homeboyz chairman Clephas Shimanyula has confirmed signing the undertaking, saying all he wants now is to see football returning to Kenya.

“It is true we have signed the undertaking,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday. “I was a very strong critic of Mwendwa’s administration and the day I wanted us to have him out of office, the same clubs ganged up against me to support him.

“So I don’t think it is time for us [the officials] to fight anymore, it is time to have the league played, it is time to have the action back and I hope the league will now start as planned so the players can also enjoy the action.”

On Wednesday, the FKF National Executive Committee appointed a Premier League Management Committee (PMC) ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The committee will be chaired by KCB FC chairperson Azu Ogola while Dan Shikanda of AFC Leopards, Robert Maoga of Kariobangi Sharks FC, Western Stima’s Laban Jobita, John Terry of Posta Rangers, Sofapaka’s Elly Kalekwa and Dennis Gicheru of Wazito FC are the other members.

The teams that have not signed the undertaking include , , , and Zoo FC.